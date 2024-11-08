A new Vice President-elect: What you need to know about JD Vance

Background

Born James Donald Bowman on August 2, 1984, Vance hails from Middletown, Ohio where he was raised by his parents, Bev and Don Bowman in a working class household. In 2016, Vance published a memoir explaining his upbringing in what he describes as “an Ohio steel town that has been hemorrhaging jobs and hope for as long as I can remember.” In the memoir, Vance gives a transparent view into his teenage life in which he explains his mothers struggle with addiction that led to him moving in with his grandparents and showing him the struggles of Appalachian life. In2020, Netflix adapted the memoir into a feature length film that simultaneously jumpstarted Vance’s political career.

In 2003, Vance joined the Marine Corps. straight out of high school in which he served for four years. During his service, he served as a part of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina, as well as a 6-month deployment in Iraq in 2005. In his book, he talked very positively of his experiences while serving, stating “It was the Marine Corps that first gave me an opportunity to truly fail.”

In 2016, Vance moved back to Ohio after living in California where he founded a nonprofit organization that specialized in assisting disadvantaged children and the opioid epidemic. In 2022, he ran for U.S. Senate where he beat Democratic candidate Tim Ryan and was sworn in as senator on Jan. 3, 2023. He served as an Ohio senator until July 15, 2024 when he was appointed to be Donald Trump’s running mate after proclaiming himself a “never Trumper” and even drew some controversy in 2016 when he compared Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler. Vance had only a year and a half of political experience before he achieved the honor to run as Vice President in the 2024 election.

Economy

Vance has been praised by Donald Trump for what he called a “very successful business career.” He aligns his economic views with that of Trump, specifically on tariffs on Chinese goods. During his time in office, he voted against every major spending package that was proposed. “American workers should keep more of their own money,” he told “Face the Nation.” He has also expressed his negative views towards tech giants in recent years and has praised the Federal Trade Commission Chair, Lina Khan for her antitrust of the Biden administration.

Reproductive Rights

Previously, Vance has expressed his support for restrictions on reproductive rights and alluded to support for a nationwide ban on abortion after the 15 week mark. “I am pro-life, I want to save as many babies as possible,” he told “Face the Nation” back in May while justifying the opposition to late-term abortions. Vance is in support of Trump’s push to give abortion rights back to the states so the American people can decide it for themselves. During the presidential debate, Trump did not specify his support for a nationwide abortion ban, stating that him and Vance had not discussed it, despite Vance’s claims that the former president would veto a national ban on abortion.

Firearms

Both VP candidates have expressed their views on law-abiding citizens being able to purchase firearms, however their outlooks on how to handle the gun violence epidemic America is experiencing differ drastically. During the Vice Presidential Debate that took place in October, the two candidates shared a personal moment in which Walz told a story about an experience his son had in which a shooting in a community center occurred while he was playing volleyball. “Christ, have mercy. It is awful.” Vance replied. “I’m a big pro-Second Amendment guy and I know a lot of people who will strongly, stridently defend the Second Amendment,” Vance said in a senate election debate back in June of 2022. He has also voted in favor to repeal the 1994 Gun-Free Schools Act, as well as a Second Amendment Preservation Act that would prohibit federal funds from enforcing gun control laws.

Education

During his time in the senate, Vance used his platform to fight against affirmative action in college admissions. Vance characterized inclusion efforts as “left-wing domination” as well as having Chinese influence on American universities. As part of his 2022 campaign, Vance went after schools he accused of teaching critical race theory, as well as those who were practicing certain COVID-19 policies. Vance called for a “much less biased approach to teaching” in an interview with “The European Conservative”.

Conclusion

JD Vance’s Appalachian roots have shaped his political career thus far. Regardless of whether you voted Democrat, Republican, or somewhere in between, Vance’s rise from Ohio Senator to VP candidate in less than two years is a feat.

