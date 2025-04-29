Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Insomnia Cookies makes Huntington debut near campus

Holly Belmont, Staff Reporter
April 29, 2025
Wade Sullivan
Insomnia Cookies employee Jenna Wade serves up ice cream, one of the many treats offered by the dessert shop.

Late-night snackers and college students, Insomnia Cookies has officially opened in Huntington, West Virginia, serving up the cookies – and ice cream – of students’ dreams, one store leader said. 

Store manager Chloe Roy offered insight into the store’s recent opening and what insomniacs can expect in terms of store hours, delivery zones and late-night service. 

“We provide the same service all day and night, so there will be no difference if you order at 2 p.m. or 2 a.m.,” Roy said. “We are open until 1 a.m. during the week and 3 a.m. on the weekends.”

The store, she said, delivers to Marshall’s campus as well as throughout Huntington and the surrounding area. 

Story continues below advertisement

The store held an official grand opening on April 26, welcoming the public to “fresh, warm cookies delivered right to your door.”

“We’re so excited to open in Huntington, and we kicked off our grand opening with a ribbon cutting as part of our new membership with the Chamber of Commerce,” Roy said. “Student organizations and nonprofits can also apply to receive a donation or discount on orders for upcoming events.” 

Customers also have access to special promotions. 

“Insomniacs can also earn free local delivery with the code ‘HUNTINGTON,’” Roy said. 

Originating near the University of Pennsylvania, Insomnia Cookies was founded by Seth Berkowitz, who first conceptualized the company in his dorm room in 2003. 

“And we’ve been bringing our late-night cookie delivery to college students across the U.S. ever since,” she said. 

Chocolate Chunk, Sugar, Snickerdoodle and Classic with M&M’S are among customer favorites. 

“We have some exciting new limited-time offerings coming out in May that customers can look forward to, but we can’t share specific details on what they are just yet,” Roy said. “Throughout the year, we launch different limited-time flavors, so there’s always something for everyone.” 

Options to suit every craving and moment, Roy said, are the heart of what Insomnia Cookies offers, ensuring there’s something for everyone, anytime. 


04282025_insomniacookies-03
Wade Sullivan
Insomnia Cookies is located across from campus on 3rd Ave. (The Parthenon/Wade Sullivan)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$580
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Local News
Protesters gathered on Marshall’s campus to protest name changes post DEI rollback.
Community members protest changes to LGBTQ, intercultural offices
The goal of the event was to educate visitors on caring for the planet.
Central City celebrates Earth & Culture Day
Petals, Paws, & Candle Pours hosted by The Haute Wick Social and Fresh Cut Kenova on April 12 and 13. (The Parthenon/Luke Campbell)
Petals, Paws & Candle Pours Fundraiser
Appalachian Feline Foster Network hosted Meowsterpieces Unleashed, a cat-themed art show and fundraiser on April 12. (The Parthenon/Luke Campbell)
Meowsterpieces Unleashed fundraiser
The Memorial Fountain was turned on during the annual ceremony on April 12, 2025. (The Parthenon/Haven Steele)
Honoring the Legacy: Marshall’s Annual Fountain Ceremony
Sunrise Movement Huntington meets at Cicada Books. (Courtesy of Sunrise Huntington)
Sunrise Movement shines a light on community needs
More in NEWS
Cole died in July 2020 (Courtesy of Lauren's Wish)
Morrisey signs Lauren's Law, cracking down on drug crime
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, Delegate Clay Riley, House Minority Leader Sean Hornbuckle and Sen. Amy Grady previewed how their agendas will reflect the state’s in the 87th regular session on Friday, Feb. 7.
West Virginia Legislative Session in review
Affording college in today’s economy: Students juggle jobs, stress
(Courtesy of Sunflower Seeds, Inc.)
How the Tri-State helps Ukraine
Beyond a caffeine fix, coffee can often serve as a social aspect for students.
Marshall students weigh in on campus caffeine culture
Alpha Chi Omega at their annual Denim and Donuts event. (Courtesy of Alpha Chi Omega Instagram)
Alpha Chi Omega hosts Denim & Donuts to raise awareness for sexual assault survivors
More in SPOTLIGHT
"Let's Cheer with Marco," will feature Marshall University's beloved bison.
Herding young readers: First children’s book to feature Marco
Official university seal featuring namesake John Marshall outside the Rec Center
ACLU-WV sues Trump administration for revoking Marshall student’s visa
Connor Waller is the president of the student government association at Marshall University
Student government strikes down student fee increase
Cara Filler (Courtesy of Cara Filler)
More than a statistic: the impact of driving safety
Gunter-Seymour shared poems from an assortment of her publications on Wednesday, April 16.
Visiting Writers Series features Appalachian poet
Fishman, who once wanted to be a rockstar, brought his guitar to the stage after finishing up his Amicus Curiae lecture.
‘Who do you want to be?’
Donate to The Parthenon
$580
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal