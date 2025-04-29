Insomnia Cookies makes Huntington debut near campus

Late-night snackers and college students, Insomnia Cookies has officially opened in Huntington, West Virginia, serving up the cookies – and ice cream – of students’ dreams, one store leader said.

Store manager Chloe Roy offered insight into the store’s recent opening and what insomniacs can expect in terms of store hours, delivery zones and late-night service.

“We provide the same service all day and night, so there will be no difference if you order at 2 p.m. or 2 a.m.,” Roy said. “We are open until 1 a.m. during the week and 3 a.m. on the weekends.”

The store, she said, delivers to Marshall’s campus as well as throughout Huntington and the surrounding area.

The store held an official grand opening on April 26, welcoming the public to “fresh, warm cookies delivered right to your door.”

“We’re so excited to open in Huntington, and we kicked off our grand opening with a ribbon cutting as part of our new membership with the Chamber of Commerce,” Roy said. “Student organizations and nonprofits can also apply to receive a donation or discount on orders for upcoming events.”

Customers also have access to special promotions.

“Insomniacs can also earn free local delivery with the code ‘HUNTINGTON,’” Roy said.

Originating near the University of Pennsylvania, Insomnia Cookies was founded by Seth Berkowitz, who first conceptualized the company in his dorm room in 2003.

“And we’ve been bringing our late-night cookie delivery to college students across the U.S. ever since,” she said.

Chocolate Chunk, Sugar, Snickerdoodle and Classic with M&M’S are among customer favorites.

“We have some exciting new limited-time offerings coming out in May that customers can look forward to, but we can’t share specific details on what they are just yet,” Roy said. “Throughout the year, we launch different limited-time flavors, so there’s always something for everyone.”

Options to suit every craving and moment, Roy said, are the heart of what Insomnia Cookies offers, ensuring there’s something for everyone, anytime.



