University releases spring schedule

With the semester nearing its close, students can now browse the Spring 2025 schedule of courses, released Monday, Oct. 21.

The schedule of courses can be found under the “Forms and Resources” tab on the myMU home page. This page contains a full catalog of courses being offered for all majors and minors in the spring.

Registration will begin with seniors (90+ hours completed) on Monday, Nov. 4. Juniors (60+ hours completed) may register Tuesday, Nov. 5, and Wednesday, Nov. 6; and sophomores (30+ hours completed) may register Thursday, Nov. 7, Friday, Nov. 8, and Monday, Nov. 11. Registration will open for Freshmen (0-29 hours completed) on Tuesday, Nov. 12, and will remain open until Friday, Nov. 15. The registration portal opens at 7 a.m. on each designated date.

Freshmen and sophomores are required to meet with their faculty advisers prior to scheduling. Additionally, students with any form of hold on their account must have the hold removed before being approved to register.

Students with priority registration may register for spring from Thursday, Oct. 31, to Friday, Nov. 1.