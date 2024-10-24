Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

University releases spring schedule

Baylee Parsons, News Editor
October 24, 2024
Registration dates
Abigail Cutlip
Registration dates

With the semester nearing its close, students can now browse the Spring 2025 schedule of courses, released Monday, Oct. 21.

The schedule of courses can be found under the “Forms and Resources” tab on the myMU home page. This page contains a full catalog of courses being offered for all majors and minors in the spring.

Registration will begin with seniors (90+ hours completed) on Monday, Nov. 4. Juniors (60+ hours completed) may register Tuesday, Nov. 5, and Wednesday, Nov. 6; and sophomores (30+ hours completed) may register Thursday, Nov. 7, Friday, Nov. 8, and Monday, Nov. 11. Registration will open for Freshmen (0-29 hours completed) on Tuesday, Nov. 12, and will remain open until Friday, Nov. 15. The registration portal opens at 7 a.m. on each designated date. 

Freshmen and sophomores are required to meet with their faculty advisers prior to scheduling. Additionally, students with any form of hold on their account must have the hold removed before being approved to register.

Story continues below advertisement

Students with priority registration may register for spring from Thursday, Oct. 31, to Friday, Nov. 1.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$150
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in NEWS
International Film Festival free to students
International Film Festival free to students
A student speaks with a Marshall Foundation representative during the Countdown to Commencement event.
Countdown to Commencement prepares fall grads
TEDxMarshallU opens doors for students to share their visions
TEDxMarshallU opens doors for students to share their visions
Recycling bins can be found in various locations around campus.
Campus reduces carbon dioxide emissions by 300 tons
Metro Tuition Rates Expanded in Ohio, KY
The concert will take place in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
Marshall Artists Series kicks off with Mountain Stage Concert
More in Staff
Swim and Dive loses nailbiter to Duquesne
Swim and Dive loses nailbiter to Duquesne
Turner takes the handoff from Braxton
Herd pounces on the Panthers
Damage from Hurricane Helene
Conspiracy theories damage our shared reality
Mayoral candidates (left to right): Democrat Jennifer Wheeler, Independent Jay Michaels and Republican Patrick Farrell
University hosts mayoral and gubernatorial debates
Connecticut Army National Guard members, accompanied by civilian volunteers, deliver supplies to residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Burnsville, N.C.
Back-to-back Hurricanes slam the south
The panel consisted of members of Marshall’s Title IX Office and Branches.
Title IX Office raises awareness for Domestic Violence Month
More in University News
Representatives from the Public Safety Office participated in the event.
Coffee bridges gap between law enforcement and students
World Mental Health Day reminders
World Mental Health Day reminders
Both Marshall for All cohorts with President Smith
Marshall for All Continues to Grow
Huntington shows out for Homecoming Parade
Huntington shows out for Homecoming Parade
Pictured left-to-right: 2023 Homecoming attendant Semoni Weaver, vice president of Intercultural and Student Affairs Marcie Simms, 2024 homecoming attendant Kylie Fisher, first woman Alys Smith, University President Brad D. Smith and 2024 attendant Dylan Ellison.
Hurricane support takes the crown at Homecoming game
Students will have Thursday, Oct. 10 and Friday, Oct. 11 off.
Midterm break makes its debut
Donate to The Parthenon
$150
$500
Contributed
Our Goal