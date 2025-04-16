Marshall University's Student Newspaper

International students face possible visa revocations

Ashton Pack, Student Reporter
April 16, 2025

Recent changes in federal immigration policy have led to the revocation of immigration status for students across the country, including at Marshall.

In a message sent out to the university on Thursday, April 10, President Brad D. Smith informed the university that the International Student Services team would be reaching out to any international student at risk of losing their immigration status.

In the message, Smith said the offices of Global Education and International Student Services would be “working closely with our international student population, offering support and resources to help navigate this unexpected transition.”

According to the Enrollment Demographics Dashboard offered by the Office of Institutional Research and Planning, Marshall is home to 188 international students as of fall 2024.

Director of Communications Leah Payne said the university was aware of one student who has had their visa revoked.

When asked for further comment, the university said, “At this time, we are not participating in interviews regarding this issue.”

Ashton Pack can be contacted at [email protected].

