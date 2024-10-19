Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Metro Tuition Rates Expanded in Ohio, KY

Baylee Parsons, News Editor
October 19, 2024

Marshall’s metro tuition rates will include over 100 counties in Ohio and Kentucky beginning in fall 2025, following the approval of a resolution by the university’s Board of Governors on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

The expansion of the discounted rate will now include the cities of Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio, as well as Lexington, Kentucky. The new rates will apply to both students currently enrolled and students starting at the university next fall.

One student from Lexington said this would have impacted her college decision had she still been in high school when the resolution passed.

“If this was the case while I was in high school, it would have made my decision easier on where to go,” junior Ellie Belcher said.

Story continues below advertisement

Being from Lexington, Belcher said she considered going to the University of Kentucky. According to the University of Kentucky’s website, the current tuition rate for full-time, in-state students is $6,751 per semester. Marshall’s current tuition rate for full-time metro students is $6,584.

Marshall’s metro rate is a discounted tuition rate for out-of-state students in counties within proximity of the university. In 2022, the rate applied to students within a 100-mile radius of campus, but the passing of the resolution expands them to students within a 150-mile radius.

The metro rate is less than the non-resident tuition rate ($10,171) but more than the resident rate ($4,581). 

In a press release by Marshall University, Matt Tidd, the university’s chief financial officer, said the change in metro tuition rates will make Marshall more competitive with institutions in areas like Columbus, Cincinnati and Lexington. 

“I think it’s exciting and will attract more students to Marshall,” Belcher said.

Starting fall 2025 the following Kentucky counties will be included:

Anderson, Bell, Boone, Boyle, Campbell, Carroll, Casey, Fayette, Franklin, Gallatin, Garrard, Grant, Harlan, Henry, Jackson, Jessamine, Kenton, Knox, Laurel, Lincoln, Madison, Mercer, Owen, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Scott, Shelby, Spencer, Washington, Whitley and Woodford.

Starting fall 2025 the following Ohio counties will be included:

Belmont, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Coshocton, Delaware, Franklin, Greene, Guernsey, Hamilton, Harrison, Holmes, Jefferson, Knox, Licking, Logan, Madison, Marion, Miami, Monroe, Montgomery, Morrow, Preble, Richland, Tuscarawas, Union and Warren.

Baylee Parsons can be contacted at [email protected].

Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$150
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in NEWS
Mayoral candidates (left to right): Democrat Jennifer Wheeler, Independent Jay Michaels and Republican Patrick Farrell
University hosts mayoral and gubernatorial debates
Connecticut Army National Guard members, accompanied by civilian volunteers, deliver supplies to residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Burnsville, N.C.
Back-to-back Hurricanes slam the south
The panel consisted of members of Marshall’s Title IX Office and Branches.
Title IX Office raises awareness for Domestic Violence Month
Representatives from the Public Safety Office participated in the event.
Coffee bridges gap between law enforcement and students
World Mental Health Day reminders
World Mental Health Day reminders
Both Marshall for All cohorts with President Smith
Marshall for All Continues to Grow
More in Staff
Verhoff prepares to kick with Alec Clark holding.
Eagles complete comeback against the Herd
Patricia (left) and Martin (right) Saunders
Couples on Campus: The Saunders
Salsa Under the Stars Gallery
Salsa Under the Stars Gallery
Swim and Dive notches second straight WV Games Championship
Braylon Braxton earned SBC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Appalachian State.
Herd decimates Mountaineers in Homecoming Game
Pictured left-to-right: 2023 Homecoming attendant Semoni Weaver, vice president of Intercultural and Student Affairs Marcie Simms, 2024 homecoming attendant Kylie Fisher, first woman Alys Smith, University President Brad D. Smith and 2024 attendant Dylan Ellison.
Hurricane support takes the crown at Homecoming game
More in University News
Huntington shows out for Homecoming Parade
Huntington shows out for Homecoming Parade
Students will have Thursday, Oct. 10 and Friday, Oct. 11 off.
Midterm break makes its debut
Attendants from left to right: Waylon Smith, Jaxon Smith, Haley Prather, Rimsha Kingson, Bethany Jarrell, Kylie Fisher, Skylar Elliott and Dylan Ellison.
Homecoming court plans to aid NC in hurricane relief
Bullet casings were found in the driveway of one of the 1400 block houses on Sept. 16. It’s unclear when the casings first appeared.
Bullet casings found on frat row
Marshall expands collaboration to Ireland
University suggests reading to promote inclusivity
Donate to The Parthenon
$150
$500
Contributed
Our Goal