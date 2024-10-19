Metro Tuition Rates Expanded in Ohio, KY

Marshall’s metro tuition rates will include over 100 counties in Ohio and Kentucky beginning in fall 2025, following the approval of a resolution by the university’s Board of Governors on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

The expansion of the discounted rate will now include the cities of Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio, as well as Lexington, Kentucky. The new rates will apply to both students currently enrolled and students starting at the university next fall.

One student from Lexington said this would have impacted her college decision had she still been in high school when the resolution passed.

“If this was the case while I was in high school, it would have made my decision easier on where to go,” junior Ellie Belcher said.

Story continues below advertisement

Being from Lexington, Belcher said she considered going to the University of Kentucky. According to the University of Kentucky’s website, the current tuition rate for full-time, in-state students is $6,751 per semester. Marshall’s current tuition rate for full-time metro students is $6,584.

Marshall’s metro rate is a discounted tuition rate for out-of-state students in counties within proximity of the university. In 2022, the rate applied to students within a 100-mile radius of campus, but the passing of the resolution expands them to students within a 150-mile radius.

The metro rate is less than the non-resident tuition rate ($10,171) but more than the resident rate ($4,581).

In a press release by Marshall University, Matt Tidd, the university’s chief financial officer, said the change in metro tuition rates will make Marshall more competitive with institutions in areas like Columbus, Cincinnati and Lexington.

“I think it’s exciting and will attract more students to Marshall,” Belcher said.

Starting fall 2025 the following Kentucky counties will be included:

Anderson, Bell, Boone, Boyle, Campbell, Carroll, Casey, Fayette, Franklin, Gallatin, Garrard, Grant, Harlan, Henry, Jackson, Jessamine, Kenton, Knox, Laurel, Lincoln, Madison, Mercer, Owen, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Scott, Shelby, Spencer, Washington, Whitley and Woodford.

Starting fall 2025 the following Ohio counties will be included:

Belmont, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Coshocton, Delaware, Franklin, Greene, Guernsey, Hamilton, Harrison, Holmes, Jefferson, Knox, Licking, Logan, Madison, Marion, Miami, Monroe, Montgomery, Morrow, Preble, Richland, Tuscarawas, Union and Warren.

Baylee Parsons can be contacted at [email protected].