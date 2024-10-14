Pumpkin carving contest to keep children’s spaces accessible in Huntington

Halloween transcends trick-or-treating and candy; it provides an opportunity for communities to come together and rally around local children, one member of the Huntington Children’s Museum said.

Tosha Pelfrey, the Huntington Children’s Museum board president, said their fourth annual pumpkin carving contest, hosted at 6 p.m. on Oct. 15 at The Market on third avenue, will aid in funding the museum and its programming.

“It will allow us to continue making our museum accessible,” Pelfrey said. “We have a program called ‘Museums for All,’ and anyone who has WIC or SNAP benefits can enter the museum for $2 per person.”

Pelfrey went on to say the contest presents a great opportunity for local professionals to engage with their community.

“We have a really great group of contestants who have gotten their loved ones and friends involved,” Pelfrey said. “Everybody will see them removing all the guts and slashing the pumpkins.”

Kelli Sobonya, Cabell County commissioner and 2023 pumpkin carving champion, as well as her carving partner, Cabell County Commissioner Liza Caldwell, return for the 2024 competition. In addition, Tricia Ball, John Oxley, Jenn Seay, Taylor Strickland Chambers, HPD Chief Phil Watkins, Garnet Bernice, Kevin Yingling, Matt James and Parry Casto will be competing.

Seay, host of the KEE 100 morning show and the TCR Country afternoon show, said participating in the contest is an opportunity to not only fundraise, but raise awareness for the museum itself.

“It’s wonderful to have something of this caliber in Huntington,” Seay said. “Children need these types of interactive activities to keep their minds growing.”

Seay went on to say her plan for her pumpkin is in the works.

“It should be easily recognizable, especially by kids,” Seay said. “It’s all in good fun for a good cause.”

As for previous contests, Pelfrey said contestants have always brought great energy and delivered an entertaining show.

“We had a contestant make a pumpkin doing a handstand, and he also did one alongside his pumpkin,” Pelfrey said.

Pelfrey went on to say, “We had a contestant make a pumpkin that was pumping breast milk–you could see just how tiring motherhood could be through her pumpkin.”

Likewise, Pelfrey said good-natured teasing and friendly competition is to be expected at this year’s contest.

Despite lighthearted ribbing, Pelfrey said every contestant is committed to uplifting the Huntington community.

“This is our community coming together and saying, ‘This is what we need for our children,’” Pelfrey said. “The pumpkin carving contest allows us to bring in folks who share our mission.”

All contestants will have an hour to carve their creations unless they receive donations for additional carving time, Pelfrey said.

“It is a $10 donation per extra minute,” Pelfrey said. “Contestants who raise $600 before the event will be permitted to have a carving companion.”

No matter the carving time or carving companion, Pelfrey said all contestants and attendees are sure to have a joy-filled evening supporting children’s spaces in the community.