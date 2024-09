Design by Kaitlyn Fleming Important dates to know for the exhibit

The “Hacking the Library: An Art in the Libraries” art exhibit will be shown in Drinko Library’s first floor on Sept. 12 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

This exhibit is a partnership between Marshall Libraries and West Virginia University.

The exhibit “highlights the intersecting values that shape our libraries through an artistic lens,” according to a press release about the gallery.

The release went on to say, “It also reflects on challenges and definitions of libraries past and as we move into the future.”

Story continues below advertisement

This event is open to the public. The exhibit will be shown until Dec. 16.

Jordan Ooten can be contacted at [email protected].