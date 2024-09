Marshall University hosted its annual Study Abroad Fair on Sept. 4, offering students a chance to explore international academic programs, connect with numerous global universities and learn about opportunities to study in countries around the world. Marshall offers numerous opportunities for students to study abroad, such as in Asia, Europe, Australia and Central America.

Edwin Gutierrez Morales, a junior history major from Columbus, Ohio, is a first-generation American, whose parents are from El Salvador.

“I’ve always wanted to study abroad, learn about other cultures and immerse myself,” he said. “After checking out the study abroad program for Marshall, I truly feel I have an opportunity now. As a Latino, I’ve wanted to live in Central America and study, but I also would like the opportunity to study in the Scandinavian area. Marshall has shown me I can do it and easily go abroad.”

Edwin also said he transferred from The Ohio State University, and they didn’t provide study abroad opportunities there.

One of the most popular locations for students wanting to study abroad was Europe.

Chase Sterorts, a junior from Hurricane, WV, and a transfer student from Middle Tennessee State University currently double-majoring in management and aviation management at Marshall, said, “It’s my dream to see the Eiffel Tower at night or go to Oktoberfest. Spending my weekends traveling the corners of the world and studying with like-minded people – it’s amazing that Marshall University can help students like me achieve my dreams.”

Not all students attending the Study Abroad Fair were ones wanting to study abroad.

John Mitcherling, a senior studying criminal justice, said, “I always wanted to study abroad but never got the chance to. Now, seeing all these University Marshall is partnering with, I wish I did it when I got the chance.”

According to HerdLink, the Marshall University Study Abroad Fair is a way to, “Explore your options to study abroad through Marshall’s Exchange, Faculty-Led and Affiliated programs. Each program is unique, and some offer the opportunity to study abroad paying only Marshall tuition and/or room & board.”

The Marshall University Study Abroad Fair proved to be a vibrant and informative event, leaving students inspired to take the next step in their education. As they left the fair, many carried brochures, application forms and a sense of excitement about the world of opportunities that awaited them beyond the classroom.

With the support of the university’s Office of Study Abroad, these students are on their way to becoming global citizens who are ready to explore, learn and grow in an increasingly connected world.