Herd volleyball was victorious against Saint Francis University on Saturday, Aug. 24, in Marshall’s last Fans First exhibition matches.

The Herd had an electrifying start as freshmen Audrey Geer and Izzy Collier scored the team’s first and second points of the game. The team won the first game 25-20.

The second match was a back-and-forth battle between the two teams. The Herd was fueled by Beatrice Ciccarelli, who had four straight aces, and Brynn Brown, who had three blocks. The two led the Herd on an 8-0 run that allowed them to close the second match 25-16.

Marshall swept Saint Francis as they dominated the third match 25-10.

Overall, Marshall had a winning performance as they outperformed St. Francis in points, 40-32, aces 8-5 and blocks 7-0.