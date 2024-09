Marshall Volleyball wrapped up the Eastern Michigan Tournament with a perfect 3-0 record, defeating Oakland University and George Washington University 3-1 and narrowly beating hosts EMU 3-2 on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The wins over the weekend extend the Herd’s record to 5-1.

“We had a huge focus on floor and net defense this week, and they stepped up and stuck to the game plan,” head coach Ari Aganus said.

During the Herd’s match against the George Washington Revolutionaries, Brynn Brown recorded her second triple-double of the weekend. Peyton Neal tallied a match-high 21 digs.

Defensively, Izzy Collier and Audrey Greer held the Revolutionaries in check with each having four blocks.

The Herd’s domination of the weekend continued against the Eastern Michigan Eagles. Brown, Greer and Bella Thompson all tallied double-doubles during the match. Thompson wrapped up the game with a team-high 20 assists and 10 digs.

“Brynn Brown did what she does best: it all. Our depth really allowed us to get strategic, but the consistency of Peyton and Izzy was crucial,” Aganus said. “Super proud, but need to execute much better next weekend.”

The Herd remains on the road for its next match as it heads to the Rocket Invitational in Toledo, Ohio, on Friday, Sept. 13.

