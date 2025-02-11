Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Marshall stays in house for new volleyball head coach

Nate Harrah, Sports Editor
February 11, 2025
Heather Stout was named the new Marshall Volleyball head coach, Marshall Athletics announced in a press release Wednesday, Feb. 5. 

“I am overjoyed and humbled to be the head coach of Marshall University,” Stout said. “I’d like to thank Brad Smith, Christian Spears and Beatrice Crane Banford for trusting me to lead this program. It’s been an honor to have been here and to help build for the future of what I know is going to be a successful and exciting time for Marshall Volleyball. I love the community of Huntington and am grateful that I get to call this place home.” 

She ascended to the position after it was announced former head coach Ari Aganus resigned after six years with the Herd.

Stout served as assistant coach for the Herd for the 2024 season, where Marshall Volleyball finished 15-14 overall and 6-10 in the Sun Belt Conference standings.

Before coming to Marshall, she served as the head coach for the Catholic University of America Cardinals for four seasons. 

“Sometimes, the best person for the gig is right down the hall,” said Christian Spears, the Marshall director of athletics. “We are excited to see what Heather will accomplish with this team as our head coach. She has the full support of the student-athletes. She wants to be at Marshall, and she has a background that has proven to be successful for us. Let’s all welcome Heather to our head coach group as she helps us chase another Sun Belt Conference title.”

The Herd looks to have a bounce back season after finishing last in the Sun Belt Conference East standings. 

Nate Harrah can be contacted at [email protected]

