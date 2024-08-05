Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
The Parthenon
The Parthenon
NEWS
OHanlon served as a judge in Cabell County, West Virginia after his career at Marshall.
Contest Encourages Political Writing
Sarah Davis, Managing Editor • August 3, 2024
SPORTS
The Herd will face off against the Bulldogs in next seasons opening game.
Football Announces Opener Against Bulldogs
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • July 16, 2024
CAMPUS LIFE
Hillary Adams, director of the Marshall HELP Center.
HELP Director Loves Helping Others
Wade Sullivan, Student Reporter • June 26, 2024
ARTS
Debbie Annett and Bea Meade in front of the Gumbo Stop Cafe counter.
Huntington Hotspots: Gumbo Stop Cafe
Maggie Gibbs, Staff Reporter • August 5, 2024

Nestled among Heritage Station's decorative trains, Gumbo Stop Café transports you to the bustling streets of New Orleans, Louisiana. Born and...

Huntington Hotspots: Gumbo Stop Cafe

Maggie Gibbs, Staff Reporter
August 5, 2024
Maggie Gibbs
Debbie Annett and Bea Meade in front of the Gumbo Stop Cafe counter.

Nestled among Heritage Station’s decorative trains, Gumbo Stop Café transports you to the bustling streets of New Orleans, Louisiana. Born and raised in Huntington, owner and cook Debbie Annett never imagined she would one day embrace the vibrant culinary scene of New Orleans.

Annett’s journey began when she met her husband, Steve, at Marshall University. Annett majored in biology and geology and worked for the Corps of Engineers. 

“As a student at Marshall, I was about as far from the hospitality business as you can be,” Annett reminisced with a laugh.

In the ‘80s and ‘90s, the couple entered the food business in a Florida resort town. Annett thrived as the food service director for 18 years, but the arrival of COVID-19 brought unexpected changes. When a prime restaurant space became available, the couple saw it as a sign and decided to take the plunge, returning to their Southern roots with a twist.

The initial menu featured classic Southern dishes inspired by Annett’s childhood. 

“We gardened, canned and raised cattle. My granny had a dairy farm, so we lived pretty much off the land,” she explained. However, as they tried to find their niche, they settled into the New Orleans food scene. As they began to refine their offerings, they decided to source their ingredients locally to create authentic Cajun cuisine.

They partnered with local NOLA suppliers like Gambino’s Bakery, which overnights freshly baked bread for their Po-Boys. Their andouille sausages, the cornerstone of their gumbo and jambalaya, are also sourced from Louisiana. Although they aren’t natives, the two spent years perfecting their menu and becoming self-taught experts in Cajun cuisine, although Annett will blush if you say so.

The Gumbo Stop is located in Heritage Station.

Their restaurant quickly became a beloved spot in Huntington, offering a unique niche with authentic Cajun flavors. Debbie and Steve were more than just restaurant owners — they were passionate foodies who loved sharing their creations with others. They teamed up with local establishments like Taps at Heritage Station and Nomada Bakery for events such as Voodoo Fest, Brew Grass and Mardi Gras, even hosting an annual Mardi Gras event at the Visitor’s Center.

To accommodate their growing clientele, they will soon open a new space next to Taps, providing extra seating and enhancing the dining experience. They also offer discounts for students, military personnel and first responders, fostering a sense of community and appreciation.

Debbie often reflected on her journey from studying rocks and biology to opening their own Cajun restaurant. 

“My husband and I just have a passion for food. We’re foodies, I guess,” she said. And this passion turned a dream into a thriving reality, bringing a taste of New Orleans to the heart of Huntington.

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
