Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
NEWS
Matthew Schaffer
BeyondMU: Trump Convicted of 34 Felonies
Matthew Schaffer, Guest Contributor • June 14, 2024
View All
SPORTS
Griffin Miller tallied four strikeouts in four innings.
Ragin' Cajuns Ravage the Herd
Ben Cower, Student Repoter • April 24, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
This years Community Cares Week was the third of its tradition on Marshalls campus.
Community Cares Reaches Campus and Beyond
Baylee Parsons, News Editor • June 6, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
NEWS
The image depicts the new cyber security building, which is set to open in 2026.
Cyber Security Institute to Advance University
Baylee Parsons, News Editor • June 6, 2024
View All
SPORTS
Check won the javelin throw with a distance of 36.26 meters.
Track and Field Trounce James Madison Invitational
Wade Sullivan, Student Reporter • April 20, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Marshalls logo stands just outside the oldest building on campus, Old Main, which students can encounter during their campus tours at orientation.
Marshall Prepares for New Student Orientation
Evan Green, Executive Editor • June 6, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Keeping Your Dorm Clean

Scott Price, Chief Copy Editor
June 14, 2024
The+freshman+dorms+will+welcome+new+students+this+upcoming+August.
Scott Price
The freshman dorms will welcome new students this upcoming August.

Many students attending Marshall have never lived on their own; college is their first experience being independent and in charge of themselves. With this influx of responsibility, an important skill everyone can learn is the ability to keep their personal space clean and organized. 

One of the biggest worries for incoming freshmen and students moving into the dorms for the first time is what they need to bring with them during move in. While many items, such as a microwave and a mini fridge, are important, ones often overlooked are cleaning supplies. 

Depending on what dormitory you are placed in, your cleaning needs will vary. For instance, students who are living in the First Year Residence Halls should prepare supplies to clean the Towers. Their dorms are tile floors, and they will share communal bathrooms that will be kept up by staff. tile floor they will be moving in to. The dorms in North and South do not have carpet flooring students need to clean. 

First Year Residence Halls students should also bring bathroom cleaning supplies, as each dorm has their own adjoining private bathroom. Bathroom amenities and cleaning are not provided. 

Story continues below advertisement

Another dormitory students can find themselves placed in is Twin Towers East and Twin Towers West. These rooms, like North and South, have tile flooring that will need swept and mopped. 

However, unlike North and South, residents in Towers share two communal bathrooms per floor. Students are not required to clean or provide for these bathrooms, but will need to bring their own towels, washrags, shampoo, body wash etc. 

Students who live in the women’s residence hall, Buskirk, can expect the same conditions as those living in Towers. Their dorms are tile floors, and they will share communal bathrooms that will be kept up by staff. 

Students living in the Commons dorms, Gibson, Haymaker, Wellman and Willis, are a different case. Their suite-style dorms contain a carpeted common area and tile bedrooms. In addition, each four-person suite has one bathroom that is split into a toilet room, shower room and a double sink main area. Eight-person suites contain two of the bathrooms. 

While students are left to their own whims on when to clean their dorm, it is usually a good idea to dedicate at least one day a week to cleaning their living area. This will ensure messes and laundry do not pile up. 

Students should keep in mind that the halls are only worked on by staff during the weekdays. 

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in OPINION
Matthew Schaffer
BeyondMU: Matt Goes BeyondMU
Garrett Shields is a student of Jen Markiewicz.
A Tribute to Jen Markiewicz
Parthenon Farewell
Parthenon Farewell
Kaitlyn Fleming
Small Towns Do It Best
Kaitlyn Fleming
College Students Grapple with Overwhelming Expectations
Victoria Ware (left), opinion and cultures editor, and Sarah Davis (right) at the Womens Leadership Summit.
It's Okay to 'Press Pause'
More in SPOTLIGHT
Jamie Sloane and Jimmy Hobbs own the Sloane Square Gallery in Huntington.
Huntington Hotspots: Sloane Square Gallery
The image depicts the new cyber security building, which is set to open in 2026.
Cyber Security Institute to Advance University
This years Community Cares Week was the third of its tradition on Marshalls campus.
Community Cares Reaches Campus and Beyond
Eng will start the position in July.
Ben Eng Chosen as Interim Dean for School of Business
Marshalls logo stands just outside the oldest building on campus, Old Main, which students can encounter during their campus tours at orientation.
Marshall Prepares for New Student Orientation
Chris Gardner gave the keynote at the Spring 2024 Commencement.
Class of 2024 Graduates With ‘Permission to Dream’
More in Staff
Walk For Hope Flyer Courtesy of Phi Alpha
Walk for Hope to Shine Light on Suicide Prevention
Peter Canellos speaks on the life of Supreme Court Justice John Marshall Harlan.
Amicus Curiae Focuses on Harlan
The game on Wednesday marks the first time the Herd has beaten WVU since 2021.
Marshall Takes Down WVU at Home Stadium
Bowls like these will be available for purchase on Friday, April 19.
21st Annual Empty Bowls to Feed Community
A trolley used during the 2020 tours
Black History Trolley Tours in Huntington
Women’s Basketball Introduces Juli Fulks as New Head Coach

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *