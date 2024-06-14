Keeping Your Dorm Clean

Many students attending Marshall have never lived on their own; college is their first experience being independent and in charge of themselves. With this influx of responsibility, an important skill everyone can learn is the ability to keep their personal space clean and organized.

One of the biggest worries for incoming freshmen and students moving into the dorms for the first time is what they need to bring with them during move in. While many items, such as a microwave and a mini fridge, are important, ones often overlooked are cleaning supplies.

Depending on what dormitory you are placed in, your cleaning needs will vary. For instance, students who are living in the First Year Residence Halls should prepare supplies to clean the Towers. Their dorms are tile floors, and they will share communal bathrooms that will be kept up by staff. tile floor they will be moving in to. The dorms in North and South do not have carpet flooring students need to clean.

First Year Residence Halls students should also bring bathroom cleaning supplies, as each dorm has their own adjoining private bathroom. Bathroom amenities and cleaning are not provided.

Story continues below advertisement

Another dormitory students can find themselves placed in is Twin Towers East and Twin Towers West. These rooms, like North and South, have tile flooring that will need swept and mopped.

However, unlike North and South, residents in Towers share two communal bathrooms per floor. Students are not required to clean or provide for these bathrooms, but will need to bring their own towels, washrags, shampoo, body wash etc.

Students who live in the women’s residence hall, Buskirk, can expect the same conditions as those living in Towers. Their dorms are tile floors, and they will share communal bathrooms that will be kept up by staff.

Students living in the Commons dorms, Gibson, Haymaker, Wellman and Willis, are a different case. Their suite-style dorms contain a carpeted common area and tile bedrooms. In addition, each four-person suite has one bathroom that is split into a toilet room, shower room and a double sink main area. Eight-person suites contain two of the bathrooms.

While students are left to their own whims on when to clean their dorm, it is usually a good idea to dedicate at least one day a week to cleaning their living area. This will ensure messes and laundry do not pile up.

Students should keep in mind that the halls are only worked on by staff during the weekdays.