Every weekday evening at 6:30 p.m.

Sarah and her mom pictured in New York City in 2011 (Courtesy of Wes Davis)

Every weekday, for years, my after-school routine looked the same. Come home from school, eat a snack, do homework and eat dinner with my family.

I grew up in a house that sat at the dining table every evening for dinner – usually right around six o’clock – eating my mom’s home-cooked meals.

Even when tennis, errands and other commitments were added to the mix, family dinners still remained important and timely.

My parents also taught me the importance of being an informed citizen in my community, state and country. We were a WSAZ and NBC family through and through.

I was always fascinated with news. Even as a little girl, I loved watching and keeping up with current events.

I remember the shift in anchorship like it was yesterday. After Brian Williams left the show in 2015, Lester Holt entered the scene as the main anchor for NBC Nightly News.

From that point on, Holt became my biggest inspiration and my favorite journalist to mirror. His journey to that anchor desk is worthy of that.

I have come to the realization he and I are somewhat alike.

Just like me, Holt was always interested in the world of journalism and was inspired by those before him. As a kid, he would read newspapers out loud and record it, practicing his articulation.

“We were a big NBC family while I was growing up,” Holt told Quill in an interview. “I was lucky enough to be able to learn from the people I watched, including John Chancellor, Tom Brokaw and Bryant Gumbel.”

He enrolled in California State University, Sacramento, to study government, but he never actually graduated. To his parents’ concern, he dropped out halfway through in 1979 to take a reporting job.

Holt began his career at a radio station as a college dropout. However, the university granted Holt an honorary degree in 2015.

After jumping all across the country – California, New York, Illinois – Holt settled into New York City at MSNBC, covering politics and foreign affairs.

He joined the NBC Nightly News team in 2007, anchoring the weekends. In addition, he worked with Dateline and Today.

I share Holt’s story to say this: every journey is unique. There is no uniform path to success, and oftentimes, a person goes through a refining process to get there.

Holt’s dad told The Sacramento Bee his son wasn’t always demanding towards his future.

“He was not headstrong, but he had this desire to be a journalist and to work hard and make something of himself,” he said. “There was no doubt in my mind about that. Whatever he puts his mind to, that’s what he will do.”

I, too, didn’t always possess the token communication skills. I grew up shy and soft-spoken, unsure of myself in many situations. If the 12-year-old version of me saw me today, she wouldn’t believe it was the same person. I often found myself wanting to talk and share my thoughts, but I always stopped myself before opening my mouth.

It’s people like Holt who showed me I can open my mouth and that I do have important things to share.

It came to no one’s surprise when I was devastated to hear the step-down announcement last week from Holt. For years, I was continuously inspired by his work, his interviewing and his delivery.

A big portion of my life is changing.

Although I am sad to hear of the news, it feels like appropriate timing in a way.

Holt has inspired me, day by day, to chase my dreams of being a journalist, and now that I am graduating in two months, I am ready.

Call it an overreaction or a mere coincidence, but it feels as if the torch is being passed. You’ve watched me be great; now be great yourself.

My mom and I accompanied my best friend and her mom on a winter New York trip in 2012. Since I was so interested in news, yes, even then, we stood out on the plaza of a morning, hoping to be seen on air. My dad, who was watching from home in West Virginia, captured my mom and me on the screen for a few seconds.

Standing to the left of us is a younger Holt. Some might call this a subtle foreshadowing.

The fact of it is, Holt was a constant vessel of inspiration for me.

Regardless of what was happening in my life or at school that day, I could always count on 6:30 p.m. Seeing Holt sit at the desk, informing the country of the biggest headlines from that day, feeling inspired that I, too, could do that someday.

Life looks a lot different than it did when I was joining my family for dinner every night, but Holt’s inspiration didn’t age out. It’s followed me throughout my college years and now as I prepare to begin my professional career.

My biggest takeaway? If he did it, I can do it too.

Until his final show this summer, you’ll know how I’ll be spending my time: watching NBC Nightly News every weekday evening at 6:30 p.m.

Sarah Davis can be contacted at [email protected].






