I’m learning to appreciate West Virginia: Stereotypes to strength

Kaitlyn Fleming in Charolette, North Carolina at the PRSSA Assembly (The Parthenon/Kaitlyn Fleming)

I used to be embarrassed to tell people I was from West Virginia. I still kind of am, but not for the reason you may think.

Every time I went out of town, I braced myself for the typical renditions of John Denver’s “Country Roads” or assumptions about incestual relationships – basically what non-West Virginians thought they knew about the state.

I’ve never felt the deep love for West Virginia the way others around me might have. I haven’t quite embraced the state that surrounds me, but rather resisted it and the stereotypes that accompany my origin.

This past weekend, I attended the National Public Relations Student Society of America Leadership Assembly in Charlotte, North Carolina. There were young public relations students in attendance from across both North and South America.

As I walked around, attempting to connect with those in the same field as me, I couldn’t shake the nervous feeling I got donning my badge reading, “Kaitlyn Fleming, Huntington, WV.”

“What if my peers read my state and automatically think I’m stupid? What if they don’t take me seriously? Am I talking in a country accent?” These are all questions that permeated my mind in the few short seconds of scanning my surroundings.

Soon after, I was approached by a girl from Los Angeles. We got to chatting, and she said, “I’m glad you’re here because you’re smiling at everyone and are so approachable. People in LA don’t do that, so it’s honestly refreshing.”

Boy, did I feel seen and a little silly at my own preconceived notions. I spent so much time worrying about the downfalls of West Virginia I didn’t even stop to consider the strengths it had supplied me with.

Surrounded by people from across the nation, I had an epiphany that I’d never really had before. In the right context, the things I’ve been ashamed of are actually strengths.

Public relations is a relationship business – I mean, it is right in the name. While I may not be the aggressive, business-type born and bred in a corporate land of never-ending Zoom meetings, I am, however, familiar with friendliness, a sense of community and the ability to connect with almost anyone.

I’ve thought about that comment all weekend. As I met more people with different backgrounds, I realized just how much I take for granted. The way West Virginians step up when people need help or simply strike up a conversation in line at the grocery store is something I’ve waved off as the standard – until I realized it wasn’t.

I’d been counting myself out due to my state just by assuming others were as well, when in reality, that was not the case. While I had been so caught up being embarrassed for no reason, those around me were appreciating qualities I’d been too stubborn to notice myself.

Another person said to me, “You’re representing West Virginia so well; you don’t seem like you’re from a run-down coal town,” providing me with the opportunity to talk a bit about myself, my university and the wonderful people who surround me.

Growing up, I viewed being from West Virginia as being from nowhere. A forgotten state for a forgotten group of people. But I’ve realized it’s not about where you come from, it’s how you carry it.

I’ve started to reconsider what it means to be from the Mountain State. Of course, the state has its struggles, but often, its people are misunderstood.

If there’s anything this weekend gave me, it was the reminder to not let my own negative perceptions get in my way — nobody else was holding me back but myself.

Am I 100% proud of West Virginia after one weekend? No. Am I working towards a positive relationship with this state? Absolutely.

Kaitlyn Fleming can be contacted at [email protected]