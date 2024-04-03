Baseball vs Virginia Tech Postponed

Severe weather in Huntington postponed Marshall Baseball’s game against the No.11 ranked Virginia Tech Hokies on April 2.

With winds whipping up to 80 mph and driving rains on Tuesday morning, the Athletics department postponed the second matchup of the Herd and the Hokies.

The Herd is still looking to find its groove this season with a record of 9-18. The first matchup against Virginia Tech, who was ranked No.13 at the time, ended in a close 4-2 win by the Hokies.

On the road this season, the Herd has struggled, only tallying one win away from Jack Cook Field and 11 losses.

Marshall’s chances at home have been higher, however, accumulating a record of 7-3 on the banks of the Ohio River.

The Herd is coming off a detrimental 19-2 loss against the Appalachian State Mountaineers in Boone. In the three-game series, Marshall took the first game and came up short in the following two outings.

There is no current makeup date for the contest against the Hokies. The Herd is currently 3-6 in Sun Belt Conference play.

Marshall returns to Jack Cook Field on Friday, April 5, to host a three-game series against the Texas State Bobcats who are 4-5 in conference play.