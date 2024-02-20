Tri-Sigma to Bring Valentine’s Spirit to Campus

Enlightening attendees on Tri-Sigma’s philanthropic organizations and spreading Valentine’s Day cheer are a few initiatives of the upcoming Roses for Robbie event, one Tri-Sigma leader said.

“My goal for this event is to educate people on Tri-Sigma’s philanthropy,” said Beyonce Carter, the philanthropic initiatives manager for Tri-Sigma.

Roses for Robbie will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14, in the Memorial Student Center

Tri-Sigma will be selling candy grams and roses, said Chloe Craddock, Tri-Sigma’s president of chapter growth.

“The proceeds for our events will go straight to our philanthropy,” Craddock said.

Carter went on to say, “We all know that each fraternity and sorority has a philanthropy, but sometimes we don’t know what that is.”

As the event’s organizer, Carter said going the extra mile to highlight Tri-Sigma’s philanthropy is on the agenda.

“I plan to have pamphlets that have information explaining our philanthropy,” Carter said.

Carter went on to say there will be opportunities for open discussion between Tri-Sigma members and attendees regarding Tri-Sigma’s philanthropy.

“Tri-Sigma’s first philanthropy was the Robbie Page Memorial Fund,” Craddock said. “This funded research for the polio vaccine,” Craddock said.

The proceeds for Roses for Robbie will go toward Tri-Sigma’s Robbie Page Memorial Fund, in memory of Robbie Page, the son of Tri-Sigma’s national president who died of polio in 1951, Carter said.

Beyond philanthropic education, Carter said she hopes to spread a little love this Valentine’s Day.

“Students or professors can come and get a rose or candy gram for someone that they love,” Carter said.

Meanwhile, coming together as one and working toward a common cause, like Roses for Robbie, allows members of Tri-Sigma to grow together, Craddock said.

“It is really special any time we have a philanthropy event,” Craddock said. “It allows us to put our energy into a shared cause that is something greater than us.”

Likewise, Carter said Roses for Robbie has been a collaborative journey, with members from Tri-Sigma participating in this project.

The candy grams were made by members of Tri-Sigma and will feature loving and encouraging messages, Carter said.

“Our communications team and marketing team played a huge role in this,” Carter said. “They made the event into what it has become now.”

In addition, Carter went on to say Roses for Robbie is the first step in looking toward hosting more philanthropy events.

“I just received this position, and I would like to have one event for each month,” Carter said.

Carter said Tri-Sigma typically hosts a similar event, Root Beer for Robbie, in the fall, and she wanted to emulate that for the spring semester.

“We always hope to raise more money, but I really want people to learn about the service Tri-Sigma is doing and what we are about,” Carter said.