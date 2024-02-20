Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
Lunches will be provided through the beginning of April.
NEWS
Judge Richard Gergel
Amicus Curiae Returning to Campus
Sarah Davis, News Editor • February 21, 2024
View All
SPORTS
Women’s Basketball Dethrones the Monarchs
Wade Sullivan, Student Reporter • February 22, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Lunches will be provided through the beginning of April.
Local Churches Provide Students Lunch for a Dollar
Ella Bumgardner, Staff Reporter • February 22, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Tri-Sigma to Bring Valentine’s Spirit to Campus

Kaitlyn Fleming, Student Reporter
February 20, 2024

Enlightening attendees on Tri-Sigma’s philanthropic organizations and spreading Valentine’s Day cheer are a few initiatives of the upcoming Roses for Robbie event, one Tri-Sigma leader said. 

“My goal for this event is to educate people on Tri-Sigma’s philanthropy,” said Beyonce Carter, the philanthropic initiatives manager for Tri-Sigma. 

Roses for Robbie will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14,  in the Memorial Student Center

Tri-Sigma will be selling candy grams and roses, said Chloe Craddock, Tri-Sigma’s president of chapter growth. 

Story continues below advertisement

“The proceeds for our events will go straight to our philanthropy,” Craddock said. 

Carter went on to say, “We all know that each fraternity and sorority has a philanthropy, but sometimes we don’t know what that is.” 

As the event’s organizer, Carter said going the extra mile to highlight Tri-Sigma’s philanthropy is on the agenda. 

“I plan to have pamphlets that have information explaining our philanthropy,” Carter said.

Carter went on to say there will be opportunities for open discussion between Tri-Sigma members and attendees regarding Tri-Sigma’s philanthropy. 

“Tri-Sigma’s first philanthropy was the Robbie Page Memorial Fund,” Craddock said. “This funded research for the polio vaccine,” Craddock said. 

The proceeds for Roses for Robbie will go toward Tri-Sigma’s Robbie Page Memorial Fund, in memory of Robbie Page, the son of Tri-Sigma’s national president who died of polio in 1951, Carter said. 

Beyond philanthropic education, Carter said she hopes to spread a little love this Valentine’s Day. 

“Students or professors can come and get a rose or candy gram for someone that they love,” Carter said. 

Meanwhile, coming together as one and working toward a common cause, like Roses for Robbie, allows members of Tri-Sigma to grow together, Craddock said. 

“It is really special any time we have a philanthropy event,” Craddock said. “It allows us to put our energy into a shared cause that is something greater than us.”

Likewise, Carter said Roses for Robbie has been a collaborative journey, with members from Tri-Sigma participating in this project. 

The candy grams were made by members of Tri-Sigma and will feature loving and encouraging messages, Carter said. 

“Our communications team and marketing team played a huge role in this,” Carter said. “They made the event into what it has become now.” 

In addition, Carter went on to say Roses for Robbie is the first step in looking toward hosting more philanthropy events. 

“I just received this position, and I would like to have one event for each month,” Carter said. 

Carter said Tri-Sigma typically hosts a similar event, Root Beer for Robbie, in the fall, and she wanted to emulate that for the spring semester. 

“We always hope to raise more money, but I really want people to learn about the service Tri-Sigma is doing and what we are about,” Carter said.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$60
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in CAMPUS LIFE
Judge Richard Gergel
Amicus Curiae Returning to Campus
Pantry manager Eva Rhodes and assistant pantry manager Eli Patterson prepare food.
SGA Expands Campus Food Pantry
Crossword Answers Feb. 21
Charlie and Pamela Bowen have been married 54 years.
Campus Couples: Charlie and Pamela Bowen
Chrol discusses his thoughts on “Pride and Prejudice.”
Panel Discusses Portrayal of Love in Media
Eta Zeta Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha is hosting a 90’s themed Valentine’s Day shoot.
Historically Black Sororities Leave a Legacy
More in Greek Life
Livi Shonkwiler is the president of Alpha Xi Delta
Alpha Xi Delta Gears Up for Galentine’s
Marshall Greek Life Plans for Change
Tai-Sigma members from left to right: Riley Hester, Chloe Craddock and Maddy Massey
Greek Organizations Look to Spring Recruitment
A Chalk the Walk entry
Chalk the Walk Photos
Students, faculty and community members lined 5th Avenue for the annual Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 29.
Video Games and Royalty Featured at Homecoming Parade
Marco dressed as Mario for Party on the Plaza
Party on the Plaza Kicks Off Homecoming Weekend
More in Reporters
Voyles has 39 steals on the season.
Men’s Basketball Prepares for the Mountaineers
Abby Herring (1) and Asha Bora (2) running the 5k
Herring Breaks School Record
Toney Stroud
Marshall to Sell Property and Renovate Existing Buildings
Filmmaking Major Announced
Kaitlyn Fleming
More Kindness for the Less Fortunate
Glen Midkiff, chief of staff
A Man who Bleeds Green and White
About the Contributor
Kaitlyn Fleming, Student Reporter
Kaitlyn Fleming is a second-year junior at Marshall University double-majoring in multimedia journalism and public relations with a marketing minor. Kaitlyn is from Proctorville, Ohio, and works as a marketing intern for the Marshall Artists Series. She is chapter vice president of PRSSA and hopes to have a career in social media marketing for an entertainment company. Kaitlyn is an avid reader and has always loved writing. Kaitlyn enjoys spending her free time traveling, drinking coffee, with her friends and family, and listening to Taylor Swift and Harry Styles.

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$60
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *