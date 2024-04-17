Black History Trolley Tours in Huntington

Community members will have the opportunity to explore Huntington’s rich history and the people who built it on Friday, April 19, as the Black Huntington History Trolley Tours depart from campus.

The tour will take riders of the trolley bus through the city as Cicero Fain and David Harris give details of the African Americans that helped build the culture in the city.

Riders will be able to learn about several historic landmarks throughout the city, making stops at several churches and the Unlimited Future Building and other venues that served the African American community of Huntington.

Other stops will include the A.D. Lewis Community Center that was built in 1967 and served Black Huntingtonians with its goal to get youth off the streets. The building was contracted adjacent to the only Black community swimming pool.

The tour will also highlight the Barnett Hospital that served Black community members throughout the city from 1912 until 1939. In 1918, the Barnett Hospital opened a nursing school and became one of the few nursing schools nationally to admit African American students.

Departure times will be hourly from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with riders meeting on the 5th Avenue side of the Memorial Student Center. The event is open to the public, but registration is required by emailing Fain at [email protected].