Fans Cheer on the Herd From Home

Students, faculty and community members joined in on the Sun Belt Championship from the team’s homebase, watching the game live from the Memorial Student Center and the Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe.
Students, faculty and community members joined in on the Sun Belt Championship from the team’s homebase, watching the game live from the Memorial Student Center and the Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe.
Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.