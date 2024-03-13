Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
The university held its first town hall on campus carry Tuesday, March 12.
NEWS
The university held its first town hall on campus carry Tuesday, March 12.
Embracing Change: Marshall’s Plan to Prepare for Campus Carry
Kaitlyn Fleming, Student Reporter • March 14, 2024
View All
SPORTS
Fans Cheer on the Herd From Home
Fans Cheer on the Herd From Home
Wade Sullivan, Student Reporter • March 13, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Bridging Cultural Gaps Through Food
Reagan Clagg, Student Reporter • March 11, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Fans Cheer on the Herd From Home

Wade Sullivan, Student Reporter
March 13, 2024

Students, faculty and community members joined in on the Sun Belt Championship from the team’s homebase, watching the game live from the Memorial Student Center and the Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe.

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$60
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in CAMPUS LIFE
Bridging Cultural Gaps Through Food
Project Hopes Protects Vulnerable
Crossword Answers March 3
Cody Lumpkin and Jill Treftz pose with their assortment of feline companions. Courtesy of Jill Treftz
Campus Couples: Jill Treftz and Cody Lumpkin
Chloe visits students in the freshman residence halls.
Furry Friends Frequent Residence Halls
The club uses an array of equipment to operate.
Ham Radio Club Revives Alternative Communication
More in Reporters
The university held its first town hall on campus carry Tuesday, March 12.
Embracing Change: Marshall’s Plan to Prepare for Campus Carry
The Boras posing at Dolly Sods.
Campus Couples: Kim DeTardo-Bora and Dhruba Bora
The firm posed for a picture at the Foundation Hall.
West Virginia Law Firm Creates New Scholarship
Gindhart speaks at the meeting.
College of Arts and Media Tackles Campus Issues
Voyles scored 20 points in the first half of the contest.
Eagles Soar Past the Herd
Rachael and Joel Peckham are both professors in the English department at Marshall.
Couples on Campus: The Peckhams
More in Showcase
Crossword Answer March 13
The women’s team poses with their trophy following their win in the Sun Belt Championship.
Women's Basketball Makes Herd History
A graph created by Heartmath indicating how the use of their techniques impact mental health.
Nursing Professors Advocate for Mental Health
Matthew Schaffer
BeyondMU: Fraternities and Sororities at University of Maryland Suspended Following Hazing Incidient
West Virginia Capitol Building located in Charleston, West Virginia
Lawmakers: Please Keep Our Young Children Safe
Beeman recorded two triple-doubles this season.
Beeman and Caldwell Earn Top SBC Awards
About the Contributor
Wade Sullivan, Student Reporter
Wade Sullivan is a junior majoring in multimedia journalism. Wade is from Parkersburg, West Virginia where he was inducted into the Quill and Scroll International Honor Society for High School Journalists for his work in the Parkersburg High School Journalism Department. Wade enjoys to go on morning walks and aims to become the best journalist that he can be during his time at The Parthenon.

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$60
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *