Title IX Office Hosts Open House for Students
Ella Bumgardner and Anna HolsteinMarch 7, 2024
Beeman and Caldwell Earn Top SBC Awards
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • March 8, 2024
Project Hopes Protects Vulnerable
Emma Gallus, Video and Audio Producer • March 8, 2024
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor
March 8, 2024
Members of Marshall Women’s Basketball received some of the top honors for the regular season in the Sun Belt Conference on Monday, March 4. 

Standout senior guard Abby Beeman was named SBC Player of the Year, and first-year head coach Kim Caldwell received the SBC Coach of the Year award.

“I’m unbelievably proud of Abby; she deserves this honor,” Caldwell said. “I always love it when the players who work the hardest get the reward. Abby lives in the gym, she studies film, and she is our leader.”

Along with collecting multiple league awards, Beeman was  named  SBC First Team All-Conference. Throughout the season, she has averaged 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists. 

Adding to her already extensive resume, Beeman led the SBC in assists and is sixth in NCAA Division One. She also surpassed the 2,000-point-mark this season and secured a program-high two triple-doubles.

“She’s one of the most competitive players I have ever coached,” Caldwell said, “She is the heart and soul of this team and a huge part of our success. She is so well-rounded and fun to watch. I am blessed to coach her – players like her don’t come around very often. She’s special.”

With the Herd’s historic regular season and securing its spot atop the Sun Belt as champions, Caldwell earned the honor of SBC Coach of the Year. In her first year at the helm, Caldwell’s squad led the league in scoring offense, scoring margin, team field goal percentage and turnover margin. 

“Kim is truly phenomenal,” said Christian Spears, the director of athletics. “As a coach, she captures our student-athletes’ intellect, running a system that is engaging and energizing but requires understanding. She has us playing with relentless passion and purpose while also getting everyone involved in practice and competition.”

The Herd rounded out the regular season with a record of 17-1 in conference play and won 21 of its last 23 games.

“In her first year, she did exactly what we believed she would do: honor her family, represent our community and give us a team that we could all rally behind,” Spears said.

In her first season with the Herd, Glenville State transfer Breanna Campbell made the SBC Third Team. Through 28 games, Campbell has averaged just below 15 points per game, scored 29 points in two contests and reached double figures in 21 games. On the season, Campbell scored 400 points and pulled in more than 100 rebounds. 

“I am excited for Bre. As a new player in this league, to come in and get on an all-conference team is remarkable,” Caldwell added. “She is as tough as they come and deserves everything she gets. She shows up each day and earns it. I am thankful to be her coach and hope she has more awards in store for her as we head to Pensacola.”
About the Contributors
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor
Joseph DiCristofaro is the sports editor for The Parthenon. Joseph is a junior broadcast journalism major from Bluefield, West Virginia. In his free time, he enjoys spending time outdoors and watching sports with friends.
Wade Sullivan, Student Reporter
Wade Sullivan is a junior majoring in multimedia journalism. Wade is from Parkersburg, West Virginia where he was inducted into the Quill and Scroll International Honor Society for High School Journalists for his work in the Parkersburg High School Journalism Department. Wade enjoys to go on morning walks and aims to become the best journalist that he can be during his time at The Parthenon.

