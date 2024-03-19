Herd to Face Hokies in First Round of NCAA Tournament

It takes two to tango in the historic big dance, and Marshall Women’s Basketball found their partner in the Virginia Tech Hokies for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Herd will take on the Hokies in Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia, at 3:30pm. on Friday.

Blacksburg has been electric for Virginia Tech this season, going 15-0 on their home court. The Hokies are on an impressive 25-game win streak at home, which ties the longest in program history. The game against the Herd will make or break the record.

The Hokies dominated the ACC during the regular season, finishing with a 14-4 record in conference. However, Virginia Tech came up short in the ACC Tournament, losing 82-53 to the equally accomplished Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the semifinals.

Herd coach Caldwell’s squad will have its defense tested in the first round against the Hokies’ standout players Elizabeth Kitley and Georgia Amoore, who each average around 20 points per game.

Kitley won ACC Player of the Year for the third consecutive season. She also tallied six Player of the Week Honors, which ties the ACC record for a single season. Adding to the list, she was a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.

Along with her accomplishments, she dominated the ACC stat sheet. Kitley ranked second in scoring, second in field goal percentage, first in rebounds, second in blocks, first in double-doubles and first in thirty-point games with eight on the season.

The name of the game for Marshall will be to contain the Hokies offense, which can strike from all areas of the floor. Virginia Tech averages 75 points per game and shoots 34% from beyond the arc as a team.

Marshall’s offense, on the other hand, has been firing on all cylinders this season, averaging 86 points per game. Leading the offense is the guard duo of Abby Beeman and Breanna Campbell.

Beeman won SBC Player of the Year and was also named SBC Tournament MVP. She leads the team in most statistics such as points, rebounds and assists.

Meanwhile, in Campbell’s first year with the Herd, she proved her mettle after transferring from Glenville State, averaging 15 points per game.

In the SBC Tournament Championship game the Herd put up 99 shots during the contest.The volume of shots that Marshall takes will be something Virginia Tech will have to account for when preparing for the Herd.

Marshall proved in the SBC Tournament Championship game that, while the three ball is a heavy proponent of its offense, it can strike in several ways if the three pointers are not falling.

The Herd’s quick substitutions and press-style defense will keep the Hokies on their toes. Marshall averages 14 steals per game and forces almost 25 turnovers per game as a result of the constant defensive pressure.