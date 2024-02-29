Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Jessica Tall giving her talk about connecting identities as items of clothing.
Jessica Tall giving her talk about connecting identities as items of clothing.
Commonalities Confirmed at TEDxMarshallU
Sarah Davis, News Editor • February 28, 2024
Head coach Kim Caldwell during the game
Women's Basketball Clinches Shared Title
Wade Sullivan, Student Reporter • February 29, 2024
Rachael and Joel Peckham are both professors in the English department at Marshall.
Couples on Campus: The Peckhams
Kaitlyn Fleming, Student Reporter • February 27, 2024
Women’s Basketball Clinches Shared Title

Wade Sullivan, Student Reporter
February 29, 2024
Courtesy of HerdZone
Head coach Kim Caldwell during the game

Marshall Women’s Basketball clinched a 99-90 win at the University of Louisiana at Monroe on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Marshall capped off a two week long road trip going 4-0 and improving their overall record to 21-6 and 15-1 in the Sun Belt Conference.

“I hated our first quarter,” head coach Kim Caldwell said following the win. “Happy to get the win, especially after being on the road for the past two weeks.”

Caldwell, who is now the most successful first year coach in team history, has 21 wins in her inaugural year leading the Herd.

Marshall beat ULM in rebounds 42-38, including out-rebounding them 13-11 on the offensive glass.

“Our offensive rebounds, especially in the second half, won us the game,” Caldwell said.

The first quarter was slow for Marshall, scoring only 17 compared to 32 points by ULM. The Herd shot 33% in the first compared to the Warhawks’ 59%.

Early in the second quarter, ULM led by as many as 17, but Marshall came back, outscoring their opponent 30-17 in the second quarter to cut that deficit to just two going into halftime.

Following halftime, Marshall jumped out of the gates, outscoring ULM 32-18 in the third quarter to lead by 12 going into the fourth.

The fourth quarter saw Marshall falter, with ULM outscoring Marshall 23-20, but the Herd held on to win by nine points. 

In the game, Marshall made 48.6% of their shots, going 36-for-74 from the field. Thirteen of the made shots were from the three-point line.

The Herd had four players score in double digits; three had at least 20 for Marshall.

A frontrunner for conference player of the year, Abby Beeman had 25 points on 10-for-17 shooting. Aislynn Hayes had a double-double, scoring 21 points on 8-for-19 shooting and pulling in 10 rebounds in 28 minutes of action. She also made a team high of four three-pointers. Senior Breanna Campbell had 20 points on 6-for-8 shooting. Seven of her points came from the free-throw line. Sydni Scott scored 12 points on 5-for-10 shooting.

Both teams combined for 50 fouls during the game. The Herd fouled 28 times compared to ULM’s 22 fouls. 

ULM’s Daisha Bradford led all scorers with 29 points. Fifteen of her points came from the first quarter.
About the Contributor
Wade Sullivan, Student Reporter
Wade Sullivan is a junior majoring in multimedia journalism. Wade is from Parkersburg, West Virginia where he was inducted into the Quill and Scroll International Honor Society for High School Journalists for his work in the Parkersburg High School Journalism Department. Wade enjoys to go on morning walks and aims to become the best journalist that he can be during his time at The Parthenon.

