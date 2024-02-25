Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
Jessica Tall giving her talk about connecting identities as items of clothing.
NEWS
Jessica Tall giving her talk about connecting identities as items of clothing.
Commonalities Confirmed at TEDxMarshallU
Sarah Davis, News Editor • February 28, 2024
View All
SPORTS
Head coach Kim Caldwell during the game
Women's Basketball Clinches Shared Title
Wade Sullivan, Student Reporter • February 29, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Rachael and Joel Peckham are both professors in the English department at Marshall.
Couples on Campus: The Peckhams
Kaitlyn Fleming, Student Reporter • February 27, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

UKIRK Celebrates Ash Wednesday

Reagan Clagg, Student Reporter
February 25, 2024

As churches around the world celebrated Ash Wednesday, Marshall’s UKIRK campus ministry kicked off the season by putting a more positive spin on the tradition.

“Many Christians, at least historically, have given up something for Lent,” Marshall’s campus Presbyterian pastor, Rev. Chris Bailey, said. “We’ve tried to put a more positive spin on it, so, rather than giving something up, it’s become more common to take on an additional spiritual practice.”

UKIRK alum Em Rau said Lent is the period of time leading up to the death of Jesus, and Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lenten season. 

“Ash Wednesday is the first day of Lent,” Rau said. “Lent is the season as we begin to lead up to Jesus’ death and his resurrection on Easter.”

Story continues below advertisement

Traditionally, Catholic and Protestant church goers use Ash Wednesday to step into the reflective period of Lent. Bailey said UKIRK and other Presbyterian ministries use the day to reflect on oneself.

“Presbyterians specifically- and at least UKIRK- we use it as a time to be self-reflective, especially just acknowledging how we are complicit in the suffering of others,” Bailey said. 

Rau said the service associated with Ash Wednesday is a way for participants to reflect and shift focus going into Lent. 

“We have a service where we lay the ashes across our forehead as a reminder of how we are ash, and, to ash, we will return,” Rau said. “It’s a chance to reflect and turn your focus to something more specific or rigid.”

According to Rau, some Presbyterian churches will hold a full service on Ash Wednesday, but UKIRK held an abbreviated service. 

“Some Presbyterian churches will have a full service with hymns and a message, like a sermon,” Rau said. “But we gave a short prayer, and we had a little time to reflect, and then we did the ashes part. So it was just an abbreviated service, basically.”

Rau said the typical ash used in the service is, at least in theory, from palm leaves used in the previous year’s Palm Sunday service. 

“There’s just the regular ash which is usually, at least in theory- I don’t know if they technically are all the time, but the ashes are from the palms from the previous Palm Sunday,” Rau said. “Palm Sunday is the Sunday before Easter where we’re welcoming Jesus into what eventually will be his death.”

A unique part of UKIRK’s Ash Wednesday celebration is the inclusion of glitter ash, a way to signify one’s queer identity or allyship in conjunction with their Christian faith. 

“You can have just regular ashes, but we also have glitter ashes that have glitter in it,” Rau said. “And it’s sort of a small signifier for how you are either LGBTQ or an ally to LGBTQ+ people, but also a Christian.”
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$60
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in CAMPUS LIFE
Jessica Tall giving her talk about connecting identities as items of clothing.
Commonalities Confirmed at TEDxMarshallU
Rachael and Joel Peckham are both professors in the English department at Marshall.
Couples on Campus: The Peckhams
Dean Stites talks with students.
COS Students Get to Know New Dean
Critically Acclaimed Write Cyrus Cassells Visits Marshall
The Japan Club tabled at the Memorial Student Center to get their name out on campus.
Student Organizations Connect With Campus
Victoria Ware
Racial Diversity on Campus is Essential and Should be Celebrated
More in Clubs & Organizations
Marshall Takes Steps to Revamp FAM
Lunches will be provided through the beginning of April.
Local Churches Provide Students Lunch for a Dollar
Aero Smith (left), Sara Tonin (center) and Paige Noss (right) at the Queens for a Cause event on Tuesday, Feb. 13.
Drag Performers Collaborate to Donate
The cards will be sent on Valentine’s Day.
Students Spread Love and Battle Stigma for Valentine’s Day
Friends at Marshall Provide Resources for Transfers
Friends at Marshall Provide Resources for Transfers
TEDxMarshallU Features Student and Community Speakers
TEDxMarshallU Features Student and Community Speakers
More in Reporters
The Herd has dropped three consecutive games.
Chanticleers Curb the Herd
Women’s Basketball Dethrones the Monarchs
Tri-Sigma to Bring Valentine’s Spirit to Campus
Charlie and Pamela Bowen have been married 54 years.
Campus Couples: Charlie and Pamela Bowen
Voyles has 39 steals on the season.
Men’s Basketball Prepares for the Mountaineers
Eta Zeta Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha is hosting a 90’s themed Valentine’s Day shoot.
Historically Black Sororities Leave a Legacy
About the Contributor
Reagan Clagg, Student Reporter
Reagan Clagg is a sophomore from Leonardtown, Maryland, who is majoring in political science with minors in Spanish, international affairs and journalism. This is her first semester reporting for The Parthenon, and she will be covering the Huntington beat. Outside of academics, Reagan enjoys trivia, listening to music, podcasts and reading. She hopes to attend law school after graduation.

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$60
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *