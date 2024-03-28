Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Brooks (left) and Alford (right) pose with a HerdCon 2024 prop wearing their shirts from the university's first HerdCon.
HerdCon Cultivates Community, Organizers Say
Sarah Davis, News Editor • March 27, 2024
Beeman was the only player with over 10 points for the Herd.
Hokies Hurdle the Herd
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • March 28, 2024
Williams gave her final lecture in the Shawkey Dining Room on Monday, March 25.
Kat Williams Wishes Women's History Farewell
Baylee Parsons, Copy Editor • March 28, 2024
Chamber Choir Travels to France

Nolan Duncan, Student Reporter
March 28, 2024
%28Eiffel+Tower%29+The+Marshall+University+Chamber+Choir+took+a+10+day+trip+to+France+to+participate+in+four+performances.
Nolan Duncan
(Eiffel Tower) The Marshall University Chamber Choir took a 10 day trip to France to participate in four performances.
(Chartres Cathedral) “We gave performances at some of the most amazing venues in the world: the cathedral in Chartres, the cathedral in Rouen, the church Saint Eustache in Paris, and the cathedral Saint Croix Armenian in Paris,” Castleberry said.
(Stained Glass in Chartres Cathedral) The group began their tour in the town of Chartres. (Nolan Duncan)
(Altar in Chartres Cathedral) “It was a great way for us to kind of get over jet lag and get our footing in a new country before we ventured into Paris,” Castleberry said. (Nolan Duncan)
(Garden in Versailles) Castleberry began the international tours in 2012 with a trip to France, and, in 2016, he took the choir to Spain.
(Plaza in Versailles) Castleberry said the choir was scheduled to tour in Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic in 2020, but COVID interrupted the plans.
(Rouen Cathedral) Castleberry said he was happy the students had an opportunity to travel to Rouen to see the differences in culture. (Nolan Duncan)
(Notre Dame) Castleberry said students created a community amongst themselves during the trip.
(“Mona Lisa”) “For some, it was the first time even to fly in an airplane,” David Castleberry, director of the chamber choir said. “Their support for each other and inclusion of everyone just made it a real joy for me.”
(Student Looking Over Chartres) Castleberry said he always sees a change in students. He notices the new outlook students have on the world and culture around them. “I’ve seen how it transforms lives, and that to me is worth all the work,” he said. (Nolan Duncan)

