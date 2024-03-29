Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
The Parthenon
The Parthenon
Brooks (left) and Alford (right) pose with a HerdCon 2024 prop wearing their shirts from the university’s first HerdCon.
HerdCon Cultivates Community, Organizers Say
Sarah Davis, News Editor • March 27, 2024
Beeman was the only player with over 10 points for the Herd.
Hokies Hurdle the Herd
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • March 28, 2024
A dog was caught up in the Holi celebration on March 25.
Holi Celebrated on Campus
Abigail Cutlip, Graphics Editor • March 29, 2024
The Parthenon on Twitter

A dog was caught up in the Holi celebration on March 25.

Holi, a Hindu festival, was celebrated on March 25 at an event hosted by the Office of Intercultural Students. Dogs weren’t spared from the celebration, as seen with the furry friend above.

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

Nikole Brown read her poetry in Drinko Library for the A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series.
Kentucky Poet Connects with Appalachian Students
Williams gave her final lecture in the Shawkey Dining Room on Monday, March 25.
Kat Williams Wishes Women’s History Farewell
(Eiffel Tower) The Marshall University Chamber Choir took a 10 day trip to France to participate in four performances.
Chamber Choir Travels to France
Brooks (left) and Alford (right) pose with a HerdCon 2024 prop wearing their shirts from the university’s first HerdCon.
HerdCon Cultivates Community, Organizers Say
Peter Hanson will speak at the next Amicus Curiae lecture on Thursday, March 28.
Amicus Curiae to Offer Congress Correction
SGA Senator Hayleigh Slater
SGA Aims to Save Students’ Time
Brother Ray preaching among student protesters
Students Protest Preacher Through Chanting, Art and Twerking
Project Hopes Protects Vulnerable
The club uses an array of equipment to operate.
Ham Radio Club Revives Alternative Communication
Dean Stites talks with students.
COS Students Get to Know New Dean
UKIRK Celebrates Ash Wednesday
The Japan Club tabled at the Memorial Student Center to get their name out on campus.
Student Organizations Connect With Campus
University president Brad D. Smith hosts his first press conference, highlighting his first 100 days in office.
University Administrators Reflect on President Smith's First Two Years
Ed and Ann Bingham, music professors
Couples on Campus: The Binghams
The AIDS Memorial Quilt created for AIDS Awareness Week
Marshall Remembers AIDS Victims
The Herd is 5-2 this season at the new Jack Cook Field.
Herd Walks Off Redhawks
Nate Martin tallied his 16th double-double in the final game of the season.
JMU Ends Herd’s Tournament Hopes
The Vallejos posing on campus at Marshall University.
Campus Couples: Courtney and Phillip Vallejo

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
