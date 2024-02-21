Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
Lunches will be provided through the beginning of April.
NEWS
Judge Richard Gergel
Amicus Curiae Returning to Campus
Sarah Davis, News Editor • February 21, 2024
View All
SPORTS
Women’s Basketball Dethrones the Monarchs
Wade Sullivan, Student Reporter • February 22, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Lunches will be provided through the beginning of April.
Local Churches Provide Students Lunch for a Dollar
Ella Bumgardner, Staff Reporter • February 22, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Amicus Curiae Returning to Campus

Sarah Davis, News Editor
February 21, 2024
Judge Richard Gergel
Courtesy of The New York Times
Judge Richard Gergel

The United States’ Civil Rights Movement is the topic of an upcoming lecture on campus this week.

The Amicus Curiae Lecture Series on Constitutional Democracy will hold its first event of the semester on Thursday, Feb. 22, with the presentation, “The Blinding of Sgt. Isaac Woodard and the Igniting of the Modern Civil Rights Movement,” by speaker Judge Richard Gergel.

Following a nomination from former U.S. President Barack Obama, Gergel now serves as a federal judge at the J. Waties Waring Federal Judicial Center in South Carolina. He earned his undergraduate degree, as well as his law degree, from Duke University.

Patricia Proctor, professor and founding director of the Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy, said the parallels present in the movement’s story are particularly interesting. 

Story continues below advertisement

“Judge Gergel’s excellent book describes how this terrible event led President Harry S. Truman to create the first presidential commission on civil rights and ultimately to desegregate the U.S. military by executive order,” she said. “It also tells how the federal government stepped in to prosecute a heinous crime when local authorities wouldn’t and the impact of the resulting trial on a South Carolina federal judge who became a champion of civil rights. So, the story has many facets, each of which is compelling in its own right, and several of which involve well-known Americans who impacted our civil rights trajectory.”

Proctor went on to say that Gergel’s appearance on campus—as well as his experience and background—is profound. 

“It is such an honor to have Judge Gergel come to Marshall,” Proctor said. “He has lectured all over the country, including at Harvard Law School, been interviewed by major media outlets and written a highly-regarded and well-reviewed book that is so interesting that it inspired a PBS American Experience documentary.”

She went on to say, “I am very hopeful we will have a great turnout for this important lecture.” 

The lecture, which is sponsored by the Simon Perry Center and the West Virginia Humanities Council, will begin at 7 p.m. in the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall.

A book signing will follow the presentation.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$60
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Advances
Students to Visit Underground Railroad Museum
Sticker Contest Calls on Student Submissions
Sticker Contest Calls on Student Submissions
TEDxMarshallU Features Student and Community Speakers
TEDxMarshallU Features Student and Community Speakers
Dr. William H. Turner
Author of Harlan Renaissance to Speak on Campus
Mikio Mori
Japanese Ambassador to Visit Campus
Concert and Workshop to Play Brazilian Music
More in CAMPUS LIFE
Pantry manager Eva Rhodes and assistant pantry manager Eli Patterson prepare food.
SGA Expands Campus Food Pantry
Crossword Answers Feb. 21
Tri-Sigma to Bring Valentine’s Spirit to Campus
Charlie and Pamela Bowen have been married 54 years.
Campus Couples: Charlie and Pamela Bowen
Chrol discusses his thoughts on “Pride and Prejudice.”
Panel Discusses Portrayal of Love in Media
Eta Zeta Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha is hosting a 90’s themed Valentine’s Day shoot.
Historically Black Sororities Leave a Legacy
More in Editors
The Herd had 34 all-time top-10 performances this season.
Swim & Dive Take Home Gold
Matthew Schaffer
BeyondMU: Utah Becomes the Latest State to Ban Diversity
Mayor Williams Delivers Final State of the City Address
Career Office Gives Employment Opportunities
The Herd’s two wins of the weekend came over the Spartans.
Softball Smashes the Spartans
Aero Smith (left), Sara Tonin (center) and Paige Noss (right) at the Queens for a Cause event on Tuesday, Feb. 13.
Drag Performers Collaborate to Donate
About the Contributor
Sarah Davis, News Editor
Sarah Davis is a sophomore from Hurricane, West Virginia, studying broadcast and multimedia journalism. In addition to her experience with The Parthenon, Sarah wrote for Charleston Gazette’s FlipSide during her senior year of high school and has been featured on West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s Vital Signs, a health talk show hosted by Dr. Richard Rashid. She is also involved with Baptist Campus Ministry, where she serves as secretary. Sarah enjoys reading, traveling, shopping and playing tennis in her free time. She is also an active member of her local church. Sarah aspires to work as a multimedia journalist and dreams of making it big someday.

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$60
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *