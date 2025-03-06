Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Couples on Campus: The Ballous

Kaitlyn Fleming, News Editor
March 6, 2025
After years of traveling as a couple, the Ballous now enjoy taking trips with their children. (Courtesy of Stephanie Ballou)

Something in the air shifted in the spring of ‘95 in an Introduction to Corrections course, almost as if fate nudged two former Marshall students together. 

Lieutenant Scott Ballou said at first glance of Stephanie Ballou, the director of accessibility and accommodation services for Student Affairs, he knew she was the one. 

“I looked at my buddy sitting next to me, and when she walked in, I went, ‘There’s my wife,’” Scott said. “He said, ‘You’re an idiot,’ and I told him, ‘No, really, that’s my wife.’”

Similarly, Stephanie said she had a similar instant connection on that first day of class. 

Story continues below advertisement

“Our instructor had everyone stand up and do normal class introductions,” Stephanie said. “When Scott stood up and said he was from Daytona Beach, Florida, I looked at my friend and said, ‘Well, I could move to Florida.’” 

Scott said once he got the courage and timing to ask Stephanie out, everything else fell into place. 

Those early days of dating included late-night visits to Stephanie on her shifts at the local Outback Steakhouse, baseball games and movie dates. More specifically, the couple said their anniversary dates remain special to them. 

“One anniversary, I took Stephanie back to Smith Hall in the class where we met,” Scott said. “I think I had flowers for her, and I just tried to make it special.” 

More than just dating, their love story unfolded across countless destinations as the pair traveled together.

“I took her to her first NASCAR experience at the Daytona International Speedway at the Pepsi 400,” Scott said. “We camped with all my buddies and my brother, but it rained.” 

Similarly, Stephanie said, “There was just intense flooding in the infield, and I remember the tent flooding, but it was a lot of fun back then.” 

Fast forward to today, and their adventures as a duo have grown into family travels with their two kids in tow. 

“Since our kids were born, we’ve always taken them with us,” Stephanie said. “We went on a cruise with our kids, and they’re just fun kids, so it’s a great time spent together.” 

As for the day-to-day, the couple said they find joy in the controlled chaos of balancing each other’s work lives and their children’s hectic sports schedules — a success that Scott attributes to Stephanie. 

“She is really good at her job, but also really good at keeping everything controlled at the house,” Scott said. “It’s super important for our kids to have that strong parent foundation, and she’s just the rock.” 

Likewise, Stephanie said she admires Scott’s deep commitment to his family, passion for coaching baseball and his work empowering women through teaching self-defense at the university. 

“He’s very involved, and the kids enjoy how involved he is,” Stephanie said. “He’s very passionate about baseball, but also his kids and his work.” 

From a chance meeting in a college classroom to now becoming life partners, the couple said they plan to continue watching their children grow up and nurturing their own relationship as the years go by. 

Kaitlyn Fleming can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Couples on Campus
The Parkers enjoy traveling together often.
Couples on Campus: The Parkers
The Baileys, courtesy of Bonnie Bailey.
Couples on Campus: The Baileys
The Russells' support for the Herd extends beyond their offices.
Couples on Campus: The Russells
The McBrides with their son, Corbin.
Couples on Campus: The McBrides
Patricia (left) and Martin (right) Saunders
Couples on Campus: The Saunders
Billy and Michelle on their trip to Paris.
Couples on Campus: Billy & Michelle Biggs
More in Features
Alpha Xi Delta House on 5th Ave.
Alpha Xi Delta at Marshall University fosters leadership, sisterhood and service
Todd Godby has 20 years of ministry experience and industrial experience. (Courtesy of Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center)
After Office Hours: Todd Godby
Co-Owner Taylor Strickland Chambers photographed in front of Austin's at the Market.
Huntington Hotspots: Austin's Ice Cream - A sweet family legacy
Baylee Cornell, photo courtesy of Baylee Cornell.
Marshall University continues to nurture the growth of creatives
Zelideth Rivas
After Office Hours: Zelideth Rivas
The Dancing Thunder performs at football, volleyball and basketball games.
The Dancing Thunder: Where passion meets performance
More in NEWS
Insomnia Cookies specializes in delivering cookies right to your door.
To eat or not to eat?: Indecision over Insomnia Cookies
Marshall Day at the Capitol is an annual event that showcases the university to state government leaders.
Marshall Day at the Capitol displays student excellence
64 years ago Marshall College became Marshall University.
Sixty-four years as Marshall University
Student body vice president Connor Waller and Student body president Brea Belville (The Parthenon/Abigail Cutlip).
Student Body President updates students on plans for spring semester
Poster for the event (Courtesy of Intercultural Affairs, Student Affairs, Women’s and Gender Center).
New seeds start to take root at Marshall University
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion protest draws large crowd
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion protest draws large crowd
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal