Couples on Campus: The Baileys

The Baileys, courtesy of Bonnie Bailey.

From that first “hola” in high school Spanish class to now nurturing a family of their own, one pair of high school sweethearts has built a lifetime of laughter and shared dreams.

Travis Bailey, the director of facilities and operations, and Bonnie Bailey, the director of student support services, first connected over a group project in their junior year Spanish class.

“We went to her house for the Spanish project,” Travis said. “It kind of grew from there, and then, one day, I decided to ask her to wear my football jersey.”

In those early days of dating, Bonnie said she was questioning the course of their relationship early on.

“We had been on five dates, so I was wondering if maybe we’re just friends,” Bonnie said. “But later on when we talked about it, he was like, ‘No, I really like you, and I didn’t want to mess it up.’”

From high school, the couple said they went to college together, and, despite their bond, they amicably parted ways their freshman year.

“I didn’t know if I even really belonged at Marshall as a first generation college student,” Bonnie said. “I needed to kind of spread my wings a bit.”

However, the pair said their split was not long lasting, as they reunited the summer after freshman year after rekindling in their hometown.

As they grew up together, Travis and Bonnie made a deliberate effort to support each other’s individual goals through every season of life.

“I’ve always said the biggest thing is that we didn’t stop or inhibit one another from growing,” Bonnie said. “We knew each other’s goals, and, even as those goals changed, we supported each other.”

Similarly, Travis said he fiercely supported Bonnie’s separate ambitions.

“She had wanted to go to occupational therapy in Shawnee State and didn’t know if she wanted to leave Marshall,” Travis said. “I told her, ‘If you don’t leave Marshall because of me, then I’ll just break up with you now; I’m not holding you back.’”

This fearlessness in regards to the couple’s independent ambitions stems from their friendship prior to dating, Bonnie said.

In addition to this support, the couple said they make sacrifices in order to strengthen their relationship.

“I was an introvert, and I just didn’t need to be around people,” Travis said, “but she did, and I didn’t want my character to drag her down.”

In terms of relaxation that both Travis and Bonnie enjoy, they said laying low in front of a body of water makes for peak decompressing.

“You work so hard every day of the year, and, most of those days, you have to be somewhere at some specific time,” Travis said, “so a true vacation for us is literally having nothing to do.”

In addition, both Travis and Bonnie said simply being in each other’s company brings them the most happiness.

“I love being with her; I just love the whole package,” Travis said. “I particularly love when she gets really tickled at something and the pure joy in her laugh.”

Likewise, Travis said Bonnie’s intrinsically giving nature cannot be beat.

“She loves her dogs, and she loves her students,” Travis said. “That giving heart will bring somebody home, so we can fix their car, give them a good dinner or a place for Thanksgiving or Christmas.”

Likewise, Bonnie said she appreciates Travis’s trust and steady disposition.

“He brings a steadiness that no matter what wave I’m on, I don’t feel like it’s nothing that I can’t accomplish with him by my side,” Bonnie said.

Kaitlyn Fleming can be contacted at [email protected].





