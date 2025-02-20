Couples on Campus: The Parkers

Although it may be a cliché, love at first sight was undeniably true in their case, one member of the Marshall University Police Department said.

Lieutenant Dicky Parker said upon arriving home from his stint in the Marine Corps, a mutual friend introduced him to Tonya Parker, administrative assistant for the Nutrition Education Program, and the pair clicked immediately.

“I just thought she was the prettiest thing I ever saw,” Dicky said. “That’s pretty much how it always was.”

The couple said some of their favorite memories in those early days of dating typically tied back to Marshall.

Story continues below advertisement

“Going to Marshall Artists Series events together when we were students was a lot of fun,” Tonya said. “We still go to Artists Series events now.”

Likewise, Dicky said, “I can remember going to shows when the theater was in Old Main,” recalling those early days enjoying being students together.

The simplicity of meeting up on campus has remained special throughout the years as well, Dicky said.

“Just carving out the time to say, ‘I’ll meet you at the fountain for lunch,’ has always been special,” Dicky said. “That tradition has even carried over to my kids.”

Navigating the compromises and commitments of parenting have only solidified their relationship, Tonya said.

“I told him that I wanted to stay home and be with my babies,” Tonya said. “He told me we’d make it work, and that was extremely supportive.”

In addition, Dicky said raising a family while balancing careers has always been a fundamental aspect of the couple’s relationship.

“Our focus has been on raising our kids,” Dicky said. “We wanted to be there for them and be present.”

Now that the couple’s children have left the nest, Tonya said they enjoy traveling – with a particular fondness for national parks – and are always planning an upcoming trip.

“Last summer, we just took three weeks, got in a car and worked our way up the east coast of Maine,” Dicky said. “We went to Acadia and saw lots of nice things and ate some good seafood.”

In the realm of mutual support, the couple said they cannot fathom a future with anyone else.

“Dicky is so loyal and loves God and his country,” Tonya said. “He puts his family first, always.”

Likewise, Dicky said Tonya’s positive outlook on life is infectious and has always lifted the spirits of those around her.

“She can talk to anybody, and she can laugh with anybody,” Dicky said. “She can always find the good, and she’s always been that way.”

Those early days at Marshall combined with raising a family and embracing new adventures is a testament to the lasting power of commitment to each other, the couple said.

Kaitlyn Fleming can be contacted at [email protected].