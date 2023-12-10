Hot Lunch Feeds Conversation

A warm pulled pork lunch can bond communities together and make conversations happen, especially here in Huntington.

“Community outreach helps people understand different cultures even within the same city,” said Clara Poling, a psychology major. “I am so glad I participated today because I got to meet so many people. It’s been great.”

The Collegiate Recovery Community is an organization that provides direct peer support to students throughout the university who are seeking long-term recovery.

“We do this Harmony House outreach on the third Wednesday of every month,” said Ryan Elkins, the peer recovery support specialist for the Collegiate Recovery Community.

The outreach event this month was held on Nov. 15.

“Community outreach is good for kinship and friendship,” said Avis Wilson, a psychology major. “I think it’s important to be community-oriented, especially with the things going on in the world.”

Being a voice of empathy and sympathy for people who need it is important, he added.

“Our outreach events do more than get the word out about Marshall; they help serve underserved areas here in Appalachia,” Elkins said.

The organization also provided the community with Narcan training and pamphlets with resources for their needs.

“It is really important to provide these resources for free, so no one is struggling to find or get them,” Poling said.

The Collegiate Recovery Community office is located in the Wellness Center on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center.

“Along with outreach events, we do a lot of other fun activities with our members,” Elkins said. “We have bowling night, take hikes, have ice cream and climb the rock wall in the Rec.”

They also host all-recovery meetings every Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the Student Center. The meetings welcome all students or staff who need a safe place to talk with others. Elkins also provides Narcan training, Be the One Ally training, Smart RX training and Wellness Recovery Action Plan training for Marshall students and staff.

For more information, contact Ryan Elkins at [email protected] or visit the Wellness Center.