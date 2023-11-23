Volleyball Loses to Arkansas State

Marshall Volleyball faced tough competition as they dropped their opening contest of the weekend against Arkansas State. The Herd struggled to gain momentum throughout the game, ultimately losing 3-0 (25-19, 25-23, 25-17).

Brynn Brown contributed 21 assists, while Peyton Neal led the team with 10 digs. Essence Clerkley delivered nine kills. However, their efforts were not enough to overcome Arkansas State.

The first set proved to be a challenge for Marshall as they fell behind early and couldn’t catch up, losing 25-19. The second set saw a closer battle between the teams, with a pair of lead changes and a tied scoreboard six times. However, Arkansas State managed to squeak out the victory, winning 25-23. Marshall’s struggles continued in the third set, as they hit a .189 average and fell 25-17.

The Herd fell short the following day as well in their final regular-season game, losing in five sets, 3-2 (25-19, 27-25, 25-16, 25-15, 15-10).

Reflecting on the game, head coach Ari Aganus expressed some optimism, stating, “The end of our regular season was hopeful; we weren’t offensive enough, but coming out with 18 blocks was a reminder of what Marshall volleyball is about- tough defense and smart controlled volleyball. We are so excited to get a chance to take a quick break and get after it in the tournament.”

Brown delivered an impressive performance, falling just two digs short of a triple-double, with 24 assists, 13 kills and eight digs. Lydia Montague also contributed, recording a double-double with 10 blocks and 10 kills. Additionally, Sarah Wadsworth registered a match-high 18 digs.

The first set saw multiple lead changes, but Marshall managed to take control in the final moments, winning 25-19. The team showed slight improvement with a .200 hitting percentage in this set.

Marshall continued to show resilience in the fourth set, taking control early on and winning 25-15. However, Arkansas State fought back and won a closely contested second set 27-25. They also secured victories in the third set, 25-16, and the fifth and final set, 15-10, ultimately closing out the weekend.