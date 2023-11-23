Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
Rasheen Ali attempts to hurdle a defender.
NEWS
The poster for the upcoming ceremony
Marshall to Host Public Relations Hall of Fame Ceremony
Makai Laguines, Student Reporter • November 20, 2023
View All
SPORTS
Rasheen Ali attempts to hurdle a defender.
Marshall Football Wins ‘75’ Memorial Game
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • November 24, 2023
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Ryann Province sings at Tunes Tuesday.
Singer Ryann Renae Performs at Tunes Tuesday Live Event
Jada Mills, Student Reporter • November 19, 2023
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Volleyball Loses to Arkansas State

Joel Spears, Student Reporter
November 23, 2023

Marshall Volleyball faced tough competition as they dropped their opening contest of the weekend against Arkansas State. The Herd struggled to gain momentum throughout the game, ultimately losing 3-0 (25-19, 25-23, 25-17).

Brynn Brown contributed 21 assists, while Peyton Neal led the team with 10 digs. Essence Clerkley delivered nine kills. However, their efforts were not enough to overcome Arkansas State.

The first set proved to be a challenge for Marshall as they fell behind early and couldn’t catch up, losing 25-19. The second set saw a closer battle between the teams, with a pair of lead changes and a tied scoreboard six times. However, Arkansas State managed to squeak out the victory, winning 25-23. Marshall’s struggles continued in the third set, as they hit a .189 average and fell 25-17.

The Herd fell short the following day as well in their final regular-season game, losing in five sets, 3-2 (25-19, 27-25, 25-16, 25-15, 15-10).

Story continues below advertisement

Reflecting on the game, head coach Ari Aganus expressed some optimism, stating, “The end of our regular season was hopeful; we weren’t offensive enough, but coming out with 18 blocks was a reminder of what Marshall volleyball is about- tough defense and smart controlled volleyball. We are so excited to get a chance to take a quick break and get after it in the tournament.”

Brown delivered an impressive performance, falling just two digs short of a triple-double, with 24 assists, 13 kills and eight digs. Lydia Montague also contributed, recording a double-double with 10 blocks and 10 kills. Additionally, Sarah Wadsworth registered a match-high 18 digs.

The first set saw multiple lead changes, but Marshall managed to take control in the final moments, winning 25-19. The team showed slight improvement with a .200 hitting percentage in this set.

Marshall continued to show resilience in the fourth set, taking control early on and winning 25-15. However, Arkansas State fought back and won a closely contested second set 27-25. They also secured victories in the third set, 25-16, and the fifth and final set, 15-10, ultimately closing out the weekend.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Reporters
Abby Herring
Abby Herring Makes Marshall Cross Country History
The poster for the upcoming ceremony
Marshall to Host Public Relations Hall of Fame Ceremony
Ryann Province sings at Tunes Tuesday.
Singer Ryann Renae Performs at Tunes Tuesday Live Event
Philip Shenon speaks on Presidents Lyndon Johnson and John F. Kennedy.
Amicus Curiae Explores Kennedy Assassination
Wyatt Fricks dunking
Men’s Basketball Wins Final Exhibition
The Marshall Mens Soccer Team celebrates after a goal.
Men's Soccer Advances
More in SPORTS
Rasheen Ali attempts to hurdle a defender.
Marshall Football Wins ‘75’ Memorial Game
Nate Martin dunking
Men's Basketball Loses to Radford
The Herd Mens Soccer team celebrates their 2023 Sun Belt Men’s Soccer Tournament Championship win.
Men’s Soccer Defeats WVU in Sun Belt Championship
Herd Football Battered in Boone
Marshall Volleyball Falls in Four-Set Match
Alvaro Garcia-Pascual running for the ball
Men's Soccer Beats UK, Advances to Championship
More in Volleyball
The volleyball team celebrates its victory against App State
Marshall Volleyball Sweeps App State at Home
The team huddles during the contest.
Volleyball Loses on the Road to Georgia Southern
Bianca Giglio during the contest with ODU
Volleyball Dethrones the Monarchs
Herd Volleyball Loses at Marshall Invitational
Volleyball Sweeps Bethune-Cookman
Volleyball Sweeps Bethune-Cookman
Via HerdZone
Volleyball Drops Two Competitive Matches Against JMU
About the Contributor
Joel Spears, Student Reporter
Joel Spears is a senior at Marshall University majoring in journalism. Born and raised in West Virginia, Joel enjoys spending time with his friends and family. Joel is an avid football fan and loves playing music or games in his free time. Joel would love to have his own show one day talking about a variety of topics.

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *