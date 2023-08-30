Volleyball+Sweeps+Bethune-Cookman

The Marshall University Volleyball Team had a successful weekend at the Bash at the Beach Tournament, finishing with a record of 2-1. They capped off their performance with a sweep of Bethune-Cookman University, winning in straight sets 25-18, 25-11 and 25-13.

Lydia Montague and Jazminn Parrish were recognized for their outstanding play and named to the all-tournament team. Montague led the team with five blocks, including two solo rejections. Her defensive efforts helped Marshall control the net and limit Bethune-Cookman’s scoring opportunities.

Head Coach Ari Aganus expressed her pride in the team’s performance, especially during their first weekend of competition and preseason. She emphasized the importance of finally playing against other teams and working out the kinks. Aganus highlighted the team’s improvement in minimizing unforced errors and their strong offensive effort.

She did recognize the need for improvement in serving, passing and blocking, but overall, she was pleased with the team’s 2-1 record and excited to prepare for the upcoming matches against Morehead and their home tournament.

In the first set, the Herd found themselves trailing by five points early on. However, they fought back and took control of the set, ultimately winning 25-18.

This momentum carried into the next two sets, with Marshall scoring 25 points against the Wildcat’s 24.

Bria Samilton and Sarah Wadsworth made contributions to the team’s success, each recording a match-high 10 digs. Brynn Brown led both sides with 24 assists and added seven kills to her performance.