Singer Ryann Renae Performs at Tunes Tuesday Live Event

A sophomore with big dreams shared her singing talent with the Marshall community during a live performance on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the Memorial Student Center.

Ryann Province, who goes by the stage name Ryann Renae, was a special guest during Tunes Tuesday, an event hosted by the Campus Activities Board.

“I started writing my first album when I was 13 and 14 years old and began recording it when I was 15 years old; it was then released in November of 2020,” she said.

Province began singing and taking music lessons at the age of 7 and writing songs by the age of 8.

“I grew up with my dad, who was really big in the small town music scene in Parkersburg and Marietta, so he taught me to play guitar at a young age, and I took music lessons throughout my childhood,” Province said.

She has released two albums, “Secrets” and “Echoes,” which are available on all streaming platforms.

“My second album was quicker than my first one. I wrote most of the songs throughout COVID and recorded them in 2021 and 2022,” Province said.

CAB organizes different events each week that feature free food and activities for the Marshall community.

“Tunes Tuesday is a fun opportunity to listen to music, eat free food and talk to people,” said Maggie Piaskowski, a sophomore CAB member. “Hopefully this will be a relaxing way to destress everyone’s Tuesday evening.”

“Ryann Renae is the first live performance of the semester for CAB, and we are hoping we will be able to get more live performances in the future,” Piaskowski added.

Province is now working toward her third album and says her music is inspired by everyday life and small pieces of poetry and art.

The next CAB event is the November Paint and Sip, which will be held today, Nov. 15, in the Memorial Student Center.