Counseling Center Hosts Inaugural Mental Health Event

Emma Gallus Attendees at the inaugural Diversitea event

Exploring mental health in Appalachia, the inaugural Diversitea event took place Tuesday morning, Nov. 7, thanks to a grant given to the Counseling Center.

The keynote speaker, Dr. Cicero Fain, shared his experiences with mental health and suicide.

Fain, who currently serves as the assistant provost for inclusive excellence, had what he called his transition period in the 1990s.

“I had 16 jobs. 16 separate jobs,” he said.

Fain sought out counseling after getting into an argument with one of his close friends over sunglasses.

“My sunglasses were a way for me to hide myself from the world,” he said. “I didn’t realize it then, but I was so insecure about my place that the sunglasses provided protection.”

“I didn’t realize how unique I was,” he said. “Number one, a male seeking out counseling. Number two, a Black male seeking out counseling.”

Fain went to Marshall from 1976 to 1979 before going to join Pan American Airways.

“I flew first class from New York to Honolulu,” he said. “Right on a Monday, they closed the training school on a Tuesday. I was back on my way back home Wednesday.”

Pan American Airways called him again three months later, and he went back to Honolulu for training.

“They were going to close the training school again, but the union stepped in and said you cannot send these people home again,” he said.

Fain also discussed some of the people that he’s known who struggled with their mental health.

“I saw Kevin being a loving, personable, healthy individual,” he said, describing one of his oldest friends. “We kind of lost contact because the years passed.”

He added, “On Mar. 27, Kevin used his cell phone to call a friend and say he was depressed and suicidal. He was last seen walking near the 2300 block of Palm Canyon Court in Malibu, California.”

“It’s one of those things that, when we get together,” Fain said about being with his other old friends, “he’s there with us in spirit.”