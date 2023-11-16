Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
Attendees at the inaugural Diversitea event
NEWS
Roses are placed on the edge of the Memorial Fountain during the Annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony.
Fountain Ceremony Celebrates Unity Despite Tragedy
Sarah Davis, News Editor • November 15, 2023
View All
SPORTS
The Herd Mens Soccer team celebrates their 2023 Sun Belt Men’s Soccer Tournament Championship win.
Men’s Soccer Defeats WVU in Sun Belt Championship
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • November 15, 2023
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Attendees at the inaugural Diversitea event
Counseling Center Hosts Inaugural Mental Health Event
Emma Gallus, Staff Reporter • November 16, 2023
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Counseling Center Hosts Inaugural Mental Health Event

Emma Gallus, Staff Reporter
November 16, 2023
Attendees+at+the+inaugural+Diversitea+event
Emma Gallus
Attendees at the inaugural Diversitea event

Exploring mental health in Appalachia, the inaugural Diversitea event took place Tuesday morning, Nov. 7, thanks to a grant given to the Counseling Center. 

The keynote speaker, Dr. Cicero Fain, shared his experiences with mental health and suicide. 

Fain, who currently serves as the assistant provost for inclusive excellence, had what he called his transition period in the 1990s. 

“I had 16 jobs. 16 separate jobs,” he said. 

Story continues below advertisement

Fain sought out counseling after getting into an argument with one of his close friends over sunglasses. 

“My sunglasses were a way for me to hide myself from the world,” he said. “I didn’t realize it then, but I was so insecure about my place that the sunglasses provided protection.”

“I didn’t realize how unique I was,” he said. “Number one, a male seeking out counseling. Number two, a Black male seeking out counseling.” 

Fain went to Marshall from 1976 to 1979 before going to join Pan American Airways. 

“I flew first class from New York to Honolulu,” he said. “Right on a Monday, they closed the training school on a Tuesday. I was back on my way back home Wednesday.” 

Pan American Airways called him again three months later, and he went back to Honolulu for training. 

“They were going to close the training school again, but the union stepped in and said you cannot send these people home again,” he said. 

Fain also discussed some of the people that he’s known who struggled with their mental health. 

“I saw Kevin being a loving, personable, healthy individual,” he said, describing one of his oldest friends. “We kind of lost contact because the years passed.” 

He added, “On Mar. 27, Kevin used his cell phone to call a friend and say he was depressed and suicidal. He was last seen walking near the 2300 block of Palm Canyon Court in Malibu, California.”

“It’s one of those things that, when we get together,” Fain said about being with his other old friends, “he’s there with us in spirit.”
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in CAMPUS LIFE
Eighth Annual Jeff Kovatch Memorial Cleanup Photos
Eighth Annual Jeff Kovatch Memorial Cleanup Photos
Fountain Ceremony 2022
53rd Annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony to Feature Keynote by Former Football Player
Philip Shenon speaks on Presidents Lyndon Johnson and John F. Kennedy.
Philip Shenon Discusses Kennedy Assassination at Amicus Curiae Lecture
Skye Reymond speaks at the second annual Alys Smith Symposium on Women Professionals
US Soccer Data Analyst Speaks at Alys Smith Symposium
The workshop took place in the John Deaver Drinko Library Atrium.
BRANCHES Hosts Title IX Workshop
Sophomore Drew Davis winds up to smash a pumpkin.
Pumpkin Smash Allows Students To Relieve Stress
More in Editors
Bex Abroad: Food, Glorious Food!
Bex Abroad: Food, Glorious Food!
Roses are placed on the edge of the Memorial Fountain during the Annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony.
Fountain Ceremony Celebrates Unity Despite Tragedy
The Herd Mens Soccer team celebrates their 2023 Sun Belt Men’s Soccer Tournament Championship win.
Men’s Soccer Defeats WVU in Sun Belt Championship
Matthew Schaffer
BeyondMU: Top Law Firms Threaten to End Recruitment Over Antisemitism
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) during his announcement
Manchin Will Not Run For Re-Election
Alvaro Garcia-Pascual running for the ball
Men's Soccer Beats UK, Advances to Championship
More in Safety
Kaye Godbey, coordinator of wellness programs
Excessive Drinking Less Common Among College Students
Mountain Health Network Becomes Marshall Health Network
Sergeant Scott Ballou taught the self-defense class on Wednesday, Oct. 4.
MUPD Hosts Rape Aggression Defense Class
The Health and Wellness Fair was held in the Memorial Student Center
Free Health Checks Offered at Health and Wellness Fair
Kaye Godbey, coordinator of wellness programs
Wellness Coordinator Encourages Students to Sleep More
Robbery suspect Jesse Daniel Specht
Man Faces Felony Charges in Connection to Huntington Bank Robbery
About the Contributor
Emma Gallus, Staff Reporter
Emma Gallus is a sophomore at Marshall University majoring in broadcast journalism with minors in English and communication studies. Emma is from Virginia and enjoys spending her limited free time watching video essays and hanging out with friends. She loves all things video production and live event production and has hopes to continue that track after graduation. She works for Herdvision putting on Marshall's live sports events.

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *