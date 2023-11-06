Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
The Parthenon
The Parthenon
Skye Reymond speaks at the second annual Alys Smith Symposium on Women Professionals
NEWS
Keyser Scholarship Awards $300,000 to University
Samuel McElwain, Student Reporter • November 7, 2023
Rece Verhoff lines up for a field goal.
Marshall Football Suffers Fourth Straight Loss
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • November 5, 2023
Skye Reymond speaks at the second annual Alys Smith Symposium on Women Professionals
US Soccer Data Analyst Speaks at Alys Smith Symposium
Sarah Davis, News Editor • November 6, 2023
BRANCHES Hosts Title IX Workshop

Samuel McElwain, Student Reporter
November 6, 2023
Wade Sullivan
The workshop took place in the John Deaver Drinko Library Atrium.

A Title IX workshop had attendees physically walk the path of a domestic violence victim at the In Their Shoes event on Thursday, Oct. 26. BRANCHES Domestic Violence hosted the event in the John Deaver Drinko Library atrium. 

“This is a national program,” said Cristina Meade, victim advocate at the CONTACT Rape Crisis Center. “It used to be titled ‘In Her Shoes,’ but men, women and gender non-conforming people face domestic violence.”

Those in attendance received a card with the name of an individual and started on a journey through their shoes. Sometimes, participants had to pick what happened next. 

Tables set up were labeled with words like “housing,” “welfare” and other aspects of life.After the event, individuals sat down and discussed the scenario they found themselves in and learned more about the experience.

Education on domestic violence can help people support victims of domestic violence, even if they are not going through the situation themselves, according to Jessica Rhodes, the Marshall University Title IX coordinator.  

“Getting educated can have you help other people,” she said. “It’s not as easy as someone saying, ‘Why didn’t they leave?’”

Meanwhile, Meade said that it’s important to get these messages out into the open so that people understand the situations. 

“People steer away from these topics because they are uncomfortable, and that’s because they are stigmatized,” Meade said.
Samuel McElwain, Student Reporter
Samuel McElwain is a sophomore at Marshall with a major in theatre and minor in journalism. This is Samuel's first time as a reporter for The Parthenon, and he will be covering the medicine, health and technology beat. When Samuel is not hanging out around campus or doing work, he’s probably at home relaxing. He also might be stressing about his next assignment.

