BRANCHES Hosts Title IX Workshop

A Title IX workshop had attendees physically walk the path of a domestic violence victim at the In Their Shoes event on Thursday, Oct. 26. BRANCHES Domestic Violence hosted the event in the John Deaver Drinko Library atrium.

“This is a national program,” said Cristina Meade, victim advocate at the CONTACT Rape Crisis Center. “It used to be titled ‘In Her Shoes,’ but men, women and gender non-conforming people face domestic violence.”

Those in attendance received a card with the name of an individual and started on a journey through their shoes. Sometimes, participants had to pick what happened next.

Tables set up were labeled with words like “housing,” “welfare” and other aspects of life.After the event, individuals sat down and discussed the scenario they found themselves in and learned more about the experience.

Education on domestic violence can help people support victims of domestic violence, even if they are not going through the situation themselves, according to Jessica Rhodes, the Marshall University Title IX coordinator.

“Getting educated can have you help other people,” she said. “It’s not as easy as someone saying, ‘Why didn’t they leave?’”

Meanwhile, Meade said that it’s important to get these messages out into the open so that people understand the situations.

“People steer away from these topics because they are uncomfortable, and that’s because they are stigmatized,” Meade said.