Amicus Curiae Lecture to Discuss Kennedy Assassination

Courtesy of Amazon Philip Shenon

The assassination of the 35th United States president will be the topic of the next lecture in the Amicus Curiae Lecture Series on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

As the lecturer, Philip Shenon will speak on his book, “A Cruel and Shocking Act: Sixty Years After The Kennedy Assassination.”

Shenon is also the author of the best-selling book “The Commission: The Uncensored History of the 9/11 Investigation.” In addition to his books, Shenon has over twenty years of journalism experience as a reporter for The New York Times. There, he has worked as both a Washington correspondent and a foreign correspondent.

Dr. Patricia Proctor, founding director of the Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy, said that Shenon’s upcoming appearance is an exciting one.

“It is very exciting to host Phil Shenon on our campus,” Proctor said. “I am particularly interested to learn more about the government’s refusal to declassify and release all the evidence and documents pertaining to the investigation, even now, 60 years after the event.”

The lecture begins at 7 p.m. in the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall.

The Amicus Curiae Lecture Series is sponsored by the Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy and the West Virginia Humanities Council.