Skye Reymond speaks at the second annual Alys Smith Symposium on Women Professionals
NEWS
Keyser Scholarship Awards $300,000 to University
Samuel McElwain, Student Reporter • November 7, 2023
SPORTS
Rece Verhoff lines up for a field goal.
Marshall Football Suffers Fourth Straight Loss
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • November 5, 2023
CAMPUS LIFE
Skye Reymond speaks at the second annual Alys Smith Symposium on Women Professionals
US Soccer Data Analyst Speaks at Alys Smith Symposium
Sarah Davis, News Editor • November 6, 2023
Amicus Curiae Lecture to Discuss Kennedy Assassination

Sarah Davis, News Editor
November 3, 2023
Philip Shenon
Courtesy of Amazon
Philip Shenon

The assassination of the 35th United States president will be the topic of the next lecture in the Amicus Curiae Lecture Series on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

As the lecturer, Philip Shenon will speak on his book, “A Cruel and Shocking Act: Sixty Years After The Kennedy Assassination.” 

Shenon is also the author of the best-selling book “The Commission: The Uncensored History of the 9/11 Investigation.” In addition to his books, Shenon has over twenty years of journalism experience as a reporter for The New York Times. There, he has worked as both a Washington correspondent and a foreign correspondent.

Dr. Patricia Proctor, founding director of the Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy, said that Shenon’s upcoming appearance is an exciting one.

“It is very exciting to host Phil Shenon on our campus,” Proctor said. “I am particularly interested to learn more about the government’s refusal to declassify and release all the evidence and documents pertaining to the investigation, even now, 60 years after the event.”

The lecture begins at 7 p.m. in the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall.

The Amicus Curiae Lecture Series is sponsored by the Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy and the West Virginia Humanities Council.
