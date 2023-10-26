Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
The volleyball team celebrates its victory against App State
NEWS
Stretchy speaking to attendees
Producer Joe Strechay Advocates for People With Disabilities in the Entertainment Industry
Jada Mills, Student Reporter • October 27, 2023
View All
SPORTS
The volleyball team celebrates its victory against App State
Marshall Volleyball Sweeps App State at Home
Joel Spears, Student Reporter • October 27, 2023
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Panelists speak on distrust in science during a live podcast presentation.
‘Us and Them’ Podcast Recording Focuses on Distrust in Science
Matthew Schaffer, Managing Editor • October 26, 2023
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Marshall Football Dominated by Dukes

Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor
October 26, 2023
Cam+Fancher+is+tackled+by+a+JMU+defender.
Abigail Cutlip
Cam Fancher is tackled by a JMU defender.

Marshall football’s October troubles continued on Thursday, Oct. 19, against the undefeated James Madison University Dukes at home, losing 20-9.

The Herd has lost all three of its games in the month of October. Head coach Charles Huff is now 5-6 in his coaching career at Marshall in the month of October. 

Marshall’s offense put up zero offensive points in the matchup against the Dukes. The Herd was missing several starters on both sides of the ball, including star running back Rasheen Ali.

The Herd’s offense tallied a mere 169 total yards, finishing the contest with negative four rushing yards. Ethan Payne started due to the absence of Ali and amounted 62 yards on 20 rush attempts.

Story continues below advertisement

Quarterback Cam Fancher finished the game with negative 66 rush yards after the Herd’s offensive line could not contain the Dukes’ pass rush. Fancher had 173 passing yards on 17 completions out of 30 attempts and an interception.

Going into halftime, the Dukes led the Herd 3-0 after 30 minutes of defensive battling. On seven occasions throughout the game, James Madison forced the Herd to start its drives inside its own 10-yard line.

Marshall scored its first points of the game in the third quarter after defensive lineman TyQaze Leggs tackled a JMU player in the endzone to give the Herd a safety.

Wide receiver Jayden Harrison would be the only Marshall player to find the endzone; Harrison bobbed and weaved between the James Madison kickoff defenders and returned the ball 94 yards to score and cut the Dukes’ lead to 20-9. 

The Herd’s special teams unit was a bright spot in Thursday’s game, after struggling against Georgia State in the team’s last contest. Punter John McConnell averaged 48.9 yards on eight punts including a 74-yard punt in the first quarter and Harrison’s 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

“I thought John battled his tail off to give us as much as he could from a punting perspective,” Huff said. “I thought our defense battled. I thought our special teams, this week, showed up. Last week, we were all over their tails, but they made plays this week. It just wasn’t enough to beat a good team.”

The Herd will look to get back on track against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Conway, South Carolina, after dropping three straight games. 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Editors
Panelists speak on distrust in science during a live podcast presentation.
‘Us and Them’ Podcast Recording Focuses on Distrust in Science
The poster for the event
TEDxMarshallU to Host Student Pitch Event
Adam Aoumaich during the matchup against the Mountaineers
Men’s Soccer Win Streak Comes to an End
Performers from last years event
International Festival Celebrates 60 Years
Official Advance Registration Schedule.
Marshall Releases Course Schedule for Spring 2024
Jack Houvouras spoke on Monday, Oct. 9.
Journalism School Alumnus Speaks on Entrepreneurship
More in Football
Sky Candy Studios filmed the footage during the Sept. 23 home football game.
Drone Footage Brings Public Reprimand
Rasheen Ali splits defenders on his way to the end zone.
Marshall Football Suffers Second Loss of the Season
Marshall players battle with the Wolfpack.
Thundering Herd Falls to NC State on the Road
Marshall beat Old Dominion 41-35 on Saturday, Sept. 30.
Marshall Outlasts Old Dominion in Homecoming Matchup
Herd Football Wins Over Virginia Tech
Herd Football Wins Over Virginia Tech
Fourth Quarter Dominance Propels the Herd Over ECU on the Road
More in Showcase
The volleyball team celebrates its victory against App State
Marshall Volleyball Sweeps App State at Home
Stretchy speaking to attendees
Producer Joe Strechay Advocates for People With Disabilities in the Entertainment Industry
The N105 is one of the schools aircrafts.
Aviation Program to Expand
Come From Away logo
Marshall Artists Series Presents ‘Come From Away’
Gabrielle Clairotte celebrates during a match.
Herd Tennis Battles in Baltimore
Med school faculty cut the ribbon to launch their new rural residency program.
Med School Launches Rural Residency
About the Contributors
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor
Joseph DiCristofaro is the sports editor for The Parthenon. Joseph is a junior broadcast journalism major from Bluefield, West Virginia. In his free time, he enjoys spending time outdoors and watching sports with friends.
Abigail Cutlip, Graphics Editor
Abigail Cutlip is a third-year student from Minford, Ohio who is majoring in public relations with minors in journalism, French and marketing. After graduation, she hopes to pursue a career in social media marketing in the theatre industry. Abigail is also involved in the Public Relations Student Society of America here at Marshall, and she sits on the executive board of her sorority, Alpha Chi Omega, as the Vice President of Public Relations and Marketing. In her free time, she enjoys playing video games and reading.

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *