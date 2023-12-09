Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
Matthew Schaffer
NEWS
Matthew Schaffer
BeyondMU: Man Charged After Shooting Three College Students of Palestinian Descent
Matthew Schaffer, Managing Editors • December 11, 2023
View All
SPORTS
Offensive Coordinator Clint Trickett
Four Football Coaches Released After .500 Season
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • December 9, 2023
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
The event was held on Wednesday, Nov. 15.
Hot Lunch Feeds Conversation
Jada Mills, Student Reporter • December 10, 2023
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Four Football Coaches Released After .500 Season

Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor
December 9, 2023
Offensive+Coordinator+Clint+Trickett
Courtesy of WVSportsNow
Offensive Coordinator Clint Trickett

After the Marshall University Football Team’s bowl-clinching win over Arkansas State on Saturday Nov. 25, four coaches were immediately released from the team.

Athletic Director Christian Spears shared a statement showing the displeasure caused by the results of the 2023 football season.

“Not withstanding today’s result, this entire season has not met the expectations we have for our football program,” Spears said. “At Marshall, we honor our agreements, our commitments, and we strive to meet and exceed our stated goals.”

Offensive Coordinator Clint Trickett was among the coaches released. In his two years at Marshall, Trickett has served as the quarterback coach as well as offensive coordinator. In that time, the Herd has had four different starting quarterbacks.

Story continues below advertisement

Those quarterbacks–Henry Colombi, Cam Fancher, Cole Pennington and Grant Wells–each had brief stints for the Herd, with Fancher being the most recent. 

Offensive line coach Bill Legg, wide receiver coach Jovon Bouknight and linebacker coach Shannon Morrison were also released. Legg served on the Marshall coaching staff under three different head coaches in different roles.

In the 2023 season the offensive line showed signs of regression despite paving the way with spectacular run blocking for running back Rasheen Ali. The line gave up 30 sacks in just 12 games.

The firing of the quartet was effective immediately, meaning the coaches will not travel with the team to the bowl game. The search for replacements will span into the months following the season’s conclusion.

Head coach Charles Huff was entrusted with making the changes necessary for the team to be championship contenders.

“Coach Huff has committed to do that work, and we will support the changes he has made and will continue to make,” Spears said. “We are confident that, together, we can get back to championship-level football with coach Huff as our head coach!”
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Editors
Matthew Schaffer
BeyondMU: Man Charged After Shooting Three College Students of Palestinian Descent
Dr. Rachael Peckham delivered the keynote address at the Winter 2023 Commencement Ceremony.
Stories Hold Weight, Professor Says at Winter Commencement
The Marching Thunder performing at the ‘Party on the Plaza’ event on Friday, Sep. 29.
Marching Thunder Can Take 50 to Bowl Game
The collaboration was announced at a press conference on Friday, Nov. 17, on campus.
Medical Partnership Called ‘Groundbreaking’
Bex Abroad: A Love Letter to Marshall
Bex Abroad: A Love Letter to Marshall
Nate Martin battles for the ball.
Men's Basketball Walloped by the Wildcats
More in Football
Quarterback Cam Fancher dives towards the endzone.
Football Team Gains Bowl Eligibility
Marshall Will Travel to Texas for Bowl Game
Rasheen Ali attempts to hurdle a defender.
Marshall Football Wins ‘75’ Memorial Game
Herd Football Battered in Boone
Rece Verhoff lines up for a field goal.
Marshall Football Suffers Fourth Straight Loss
Cam Fancher is tackled by a JMU defender.
Marshall Football Dominated by Dukes
More in Showcase
The event was held on Wednesday, Nov. 15.
Hot Lunch Feeds Conversation
Marshalls soccer team gathers before the game.
Men's Soccer Historic Season Comes to an End
The Parthenon Faculty Adviser Charles Bowen
We Keep Newsroom Culture Alive... and Crazy
The poster for the upcoming play
REVIEW: ‘The Winter’s Tale’ Had Its Moments
Mikio Mori
Japanese Ambassador to Visit Campus
Faculty members from various departments meet with council staff.
Marshall Should Seek More Fellowships, Humanitarian Council Grant Administrator Said
About the Contributor
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor
Joseph DiCristofaro is the sports editor for The Parthenon. Joseph is a junior broadcast journalism major from Bluefield, West Virginia. In his free time, he enjoys spending time outdoors and watching sports with friends.

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *