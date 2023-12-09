Four Football Coaches Released After .500 Season

Courtesy of WVSportsNow Offensive Coordinator Clint Trickett

After the Marshall University Football Team’s bowl-clinching win over Arkansas State on Saturday Nov. 25, four coaches were immediately released from the team.

Athletic Director Christian Spears shared a statement showing the displeasure caused by the results of the 2023 football season.

“Not withstanding today’s result, this entire season has not met the expectations we have for our football program,” Spears said. “At Marshall, we honor our agreements, our commitments, and we strive to meet and exceed our stated goals.”

Offensive Coordinator Clint Trickett was among the coaches released. In his two years at Marshall, Trickett has served as the quarterback coach as well as offensive coordinator. In that time, the Herd has had four different starting quarterbacks.

Those quarterbacks–Henry Colombi, Cam Fancher, Cole Pennington and Grant Wells–each had brief stints for the Herd, with Fancher being the most recent.

Offensive line coach Bill Legg, wide receiver coach Jovon Bouknight and linebacker coach Shannon Morrison were also released. Legg served on the Marshall coaching staff under three different head coaches in different roles.

In the 2023 season the offensive line showed signs of regression despite paving the way with spectacular run blocking for running back Rasheen Ali. The line gave up 30 sacks in just 12 games.

The firing of the quartet was effective immediately, meaning the coaches will not travel with the team to the bowl game. The search for replacements will span into the months following the season’s conclusion.

Head coach Charles Huff was entrusted with making the changes necessary for the team to be championship contenders.

“Coach Huff has committed to do that work, and we will support the changes he has made and will continue to make,” Spears said. “We are confident that, together, we can get back to championship-level football with coach Huff as our head coach!”