Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
Rasheen Ali attempts to hurdle a defender.
NEWS
The poster for the upcoming ceremony
Marshall to Host Public Relations Hall of Fame Ceremony
Makai Laguines, Student Reporter • November 20, 2023
View All
SPORTS
Rasheen Ali attempts to hurdle a defender.
Marshall Football Wins ‘75’ Memorial Game
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • November 24, 2023
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Ryann Province sings at Tunes Tuesday.
Singer Ryann Renae Performs at Tunes Tuesday Live Event
Jada Mills, Student Reporter • November 19, 2023
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Marshall Football Wins ‘75’ Memorial Game

Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor
November 24, 2023
Rasheen+Ali+attempts+to+hurdle+a+defender.
Alex Cooksey
Rasheen Ali attempts to hurdle a defender.

The Marshall Football Team defeated the Georgia Southern Eagles 38-33 in a back-and-forth style matchup on Saturday, Nov. 11, in front of the 19,175 fans who were in attendance for the annual 75 memorial game.

The contest was filled with big plays and five lead changes, all of which ultimately pulled the Herd within one win of being bowl eligible and ended the five-game losing streak.

“I’m really proud of their competitive spirit, and I’m really proud of their effort,” football head coach Charles Huff said.    “Hopefully, the 75 in heaven are smiling today, and I hope that tailgate for the 75 Herd members was pleased with how we played.”

The Herd opened up the action on the first play of the game. Marshall kick returner and wide receiver Jayden Harrison received the opening kickoff and busted through the holes in the Georgia Southern kick coverage to go 98 yards and put the Herd up 7-0 in mere seconds.

Story continues below advertisement

Running back Rasheen Ali said that the kickoff return set the tone for the Herd going into the game.

“We’re a team that feeds off energy, so once that energy was set, the energy was through the roof,” Ali said. “That was a great way to start the game.”

Ali lit up the box score on Saturday night, tallying 165 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Receiver DeMarcus Harris also shined under the lights accounting for four catches and 147 yards.

Harris’ 147 yards made up the majority of redshirt freshman Cole Pennington’s 201 passing yards. Pennington made his first career start for the Herd and found his groove, completing 15 out of 20 passes and making passes to nine different receivers.

“This one feels great,” Pennington said. “I’m just really proud of this team. I’m proud of how we came out today and played to the final whistle. They played their hearts out. We kept clawing and scratching the whole game.”

The Herd went up 17-10 in the second quarter after receiver Caleb McMillan took a designed wide receiver run 21 yards into the endzone. Despite the lead, Marshall gave up 10 unanswered points, including a 47-yard touchdown pass and went into halftime down three.

Ali, accompanied by the offensive line, came out rumbling in the second half. Ali accounted for a two-yard and a big 55-yard touchdown in the second half.

The most crucial of Ali’s three touchdown runs came in the fourth quarter after the defense halted the Georgia Southern offense inside of its own ten-yard line, forcing a turnover on downs.

Ali scampered nine yards in the endzone to tally his third touchdown of the game and made it a two-score game in the late stages of the contest.

The Herd defense was led by J.J. Roberts in tackles with 11, followed closely behind by Eli Neal with nine and two for a loss.

This win came at a crucial point of the season and meant more to the players as well as the fans.

“To be able to win and give these fans and the people in this community that cheer so hard – they go hard for us, and, for some of these people, that tragedy in 1970 still lingers on today, so just to go be able to win and play hard for them was amazing,” Neal said.

Marshall travels to Mobile, Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 18, for its final away game to face off with the South Alabama Jaguars.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Editors
Nate Martin dunking
Men's Basketball Loses to Radford
Matthew Schaffer
BeyondMU: MIT Students Suspended for Pro-Palestine Protest
Attendees at the inaugural Diversitea event
Counseling Center Hosts Inaugural Mental Health Event
Bex Abroad: Food, Glorious Food!
Bex Abroad: Food, Glorious Food!
Roses are placed on the edge of the Memorial Fountain during the Annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony.
Fountain Ceremony Celebrates Unity Despite Tragedy
The Herd Mens Soccer team celebrates their 2023 Sun Belt Men’s Soccer Tournament Championship win.
Men’s Soccer Defeats WVU in Sun Belt Championship
More in Football
Herd Football Battered in Boone
Rece Verhoff lines up for a field goal.
Marshall Football Suffers Fourth Straight Loss
Cam Fancher is tackled by a JMU defender.
Marshall Football Dominated by Dukes
Sky Candy Studios filmed the footage during the Sept. 23 home football game.
Drone Footage Brings Public Reprimand
Rasheen Ali splits defenders on his way to the end zone.
Marshall Football Suffers Second Loss of the Season
Marshall players battle with the Wolfpack.
Thundering Herd Falls to NC State on the Road
More in Showcase
Abby Herring
Abby Herring Makes Marshall Cross Country History
The poster for the upcoming ceremony
Marshall to Host Public Relations Hall of Fame Ceremony
Ryann Province sings at Tunes Tuesday.
Singer Ryann Renae Performs at Tunes Tuesday Live Event
Philip Shenon speaks on Presidents Lyndon Johnson and John F. Kennedy.
Amicus Curiae Explores Kennedy Assassination
Matthew Schaffer
BeyondMU: Top Law Firms Threaten to End Recruitment Over Antisemitism
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) during his announcement
Manchin Will Not Run For Re-Election
About the Contributor
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor
Joseph DiCristofaro is the sports editor for The Parthenon. Joseph is a junior broadcast journalism major from Bluefield, West Virginia. In his free time, he enjoys spending time outdoors and watching sports with friends.

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *