Campus Gay-Straight Alliance organization battles executive orders

The Gay-Straight Alliance, amidst executive orders and DEI Changes, is focusing on advocacy, education and providing those from all walks of life a place where they are welcomed and accepted.

The GSA is a Marshall University organization focused on inclusivity, community building and creating safe spaces for people of all identities. However, recent DEI changes have caused the GSA to take on responsibilities previously handled by departments of Marshall University.

Emma Whetzel, president of the GSA, said the organization had to quickly restructure its operations to comply with new legislation while preserving its core mission and maintaining its support services.

“It’s been a lot of things moving around very quickly and us having to adapt so that we can still comply with any legislation coming out, but also offer the same supports that we were before and make sure our community is going to be heard,” she said.

The GSA has taken over events previously managed by the Intercultural Affairs and LGBTQ+ office, leveraging its status as an official campus organization to continue providing important programming.

“We’ve been working to take over all of those events so that they can still happen on campus and that students can still experience the same things that they would get in any other year,” Whetzel said.

Whetzel shared her experience as a queer person in West Virginia and how personal struggles with ostracization motivated them to create an inclusive community through GSA.

“I’ve faced a lot of ostracization and a lot of isolation from my peers, and being able to be a part of GSA now here at Marshall and in the past in high school has been a way for me to be able to create community not only for myself but for other people as well,” she said.

RC, vice president of the GSA, said the organization would continue to host its normal events, including the lavender celebration, drag events and educational events, while navigating new regulatory requirements introduced by the executive orders and DEI changes.

“I’m not going to sugarcoat it. This semester has been complicated. The executive orders that came out of the state and federal government have really shaken things up for us, have kind of left us scrambling a lot,” RC said. “We’re a very resilient organization. We’re not to be deterred.”

RC said GSA’s plans moving forward are to make a positive change in the community and show people there is a place for them on the Marshall University campus.

“The plan moving forward is to get involved, like, that’s the big thing is getting involved in the community, doing stuff with charities, doing mutual aid stuff, volunteering and advocating. And educating as much as we can,” they said.

RC said something important to remember is helping others and educating them can help overall understanding and can help combat hate.

“Our big thing is making sure people know that we exist. And, you know, we deserve the same respect as everybody else,” they said.

