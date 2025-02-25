Marshall University's Student Newspaper

JCPenney prepares students with professional attire

Luke Campbell, Student Reporter
February 25, 2025
Luke Campbell
JCPenney partnered with Career Education to provide Marshall students with a discount on professional clothing.

Marshall University students, alumni, faculty and staff were able to save up to 60% on all career wear key categories on Sunday, Feb. 23, with the Suit Up with JCPenney’s & Career Education event.

The event occurs every semester as a partnership between Marshall University’s Office of Career Education and JCPenney. Its goal is to help Marshall University students, alumni, faculty and staff afford career-appropriate attire.

Jennifer Brown, the assistant director for student engagement and marketing at Marshall’s Office of Career Education, said the event is a great opportunity for students, not only allowing them access to more professional clothing for their careers, but also due to the event being the Sunday before the career fair, it enables students to show themselves in the best light.

“We thought this would be an excellent opportunity to provide it for our students, to do it this Sunday before our career fair,” Brown said. “That way, if someone didn’t have something to wear, because we asked that people wear business casual at least to the career fair, to present themselves in the best way. So, we thought this would be a good opportunity for students to come and get the attire that they may not have at a discounted price.”

She also said she and others at Marshall University’s Office of Career Education are proud of being able to give an opportunity like this to students.

“We love that we’re able to partner with JCPenney’s for a chance to give students the opportunity to get some business professional attire, so they can feel comfortable presenting themselves in a professional manner and get out there and network, do internships and apply for jobs,” Brown said.

Marshall students at JCPenney’s during the event said they think the event is a great opportunity and helps with the difficulties of acquiring the resources you need for a professional job.

 Marshall graduate student Bailey Rappold said, “Clothes are an expensive burden regardless if it’s professional clothing or not, so I think it’s a great support for the students.”

While students may hear about the event, they still may not choose to participate. 

“I heard about it when I was an undergrad, but I came back several years for my master’s, so it’s been a while, but I don’t think I knew of anyone that actually participated in it,” Rappold said. “I told all my students in my lab section, so hopefully, they get some good numbers.”

Amanda Hayes, another Marshall graduate student, said she felt similarly to Rappold.

“I think JCPenney and Marshall doing this is great for students,” Hayes said.

“I think it’s very beneficial for students,” Hayes said. “I think that when you’re coming out of school, and you’re getting your first job – even while you’re in school, I think that it can be difficult to get the resources you need for professional clothing or know where to look.”

Luke Campbell can be contacted at [email protected].

