Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Huntington City Hall to not fly pride flag

Ashton Pack, News Editor
June 11, 2025
The City of Huntington shared this photo on its Facebook on June 2, showing the United States, West Virginia and City of Huntington flags on display outside City Hall. (Courtesy of the City of Huntington, WV Facebook)

The City of Huntington has decided not to display the pride flag this Pride Month, sparking mixed reactions from the community.

The Huntington City Hall will only fly the flags of the United States, West Virginia and the city of Huntington this year, bringing an end to a recent tradition established by former Mayor Steve Williams.

The tradition began as a result of Williams’ LGBTQ advisory committee and their recommendation to have the pride flag flown during Pride Month to show allyship to the community.

In a statement made on the City of Huntington, WV’s Facebook page on June 2, Mayor Patrick Farrell’s administration  said its decision to fly the three flags was made in accordance with federal and state guidelines.

Story continues below advertisement

“In our effort to serve every resident equitably and align with federal and state guidelines, we have chosen to display only these official flags at this time,” the post reads. “This decision reflects our commitment to maintaining a welcoming public space where every individual is respected and represented under the shared flags of our nation, state and city.” 

The post garnered much attention on Facebook – receiving 1,500 likes, 1,300 “love” reactions and 1,100 “angry” reactions.  The decision was met with protest by some individuals in the community, including City Councilwoman Ally Layman, who said the flag has been flown in recent years to highlight inclusivity.

“Over the last several years, the City of Huntington has flown the pride flag during the entire month of June to show that the city is a welcoming, safe and inclusive city for everyone,” Layman said.

Layman said she made several attempts to speak to Mayor Patrick Farrell’s administration about flying the pride flag during Pride Month.

“In our previous council meeting before June, I made a verbal ask to the administration to fly the pride flag to show inclusivity,” Layman said. “The Farrell administration has been very vocal about safety within the city. Being an inclusive city shows that it’s welcoming and safe for everyone. I find this to be greatly important, especially in the climate that we’re in currently.”

Layman said the Farrell administration has not answered her questions despite several attempts at communication.

“I followed up this verbal ask with two written emails,” Layman said. “I received a reply from the mayor that did not answer my questions, so I sent him another email asking him to answer if we would be flying a pride flag or if he would do a proclamation, and he did not answer that email at all.”

Layman said the Farrell administration’s lack of a response to her attempts at communication has left her feeling disappointed, as she believes transparency is important.

“I was deeply disappointed,” Layman said. “I would hope that this administration would be open about why it’s not being flown. The press release, or the social media statement, said it was not being flown because of state and federal guidelines, which is not true. There are no state or federal guidelines stating that you cannot fly the pride flag at a municipality.”

In response to the pride flag not being flown, Layman started a social media campaign to encourage individuals and businesses to fly the pride flag to show inclusivity and tolerance throughout Huntington.

“I made a social media ask to the community that if the flag was not being flown at City Hall, for residences in Huntington, businesses and local organizations to fly a pride flag in their homes, on their porches or on their vehicles to show allyship and to show that the city of Huntington is a compassionate, welcoming space regardless of if the flag is being flown or not,” Layman said.

Layman said she has heard from a wide variety of her constituents about their desire to have the flag flown at City Hall, regardless of party affiliation.

“This isn’t a partisan issue. I’ve heard from Democrat, Republican, Independent folks, folks who aren’t even registered to vote,” Layman said. “Everybody knows somebody in the LGBTQ community that has expressed their want of having the flag at City Hall, so I’m doing my job as a councilwoman to listen to my constituents and advocate on their behalf.”

Ashton Pack can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Local News
Every bowl purchased at the event goes to provide 180 meals at Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington.
Students, local potters fight against food insecurity with Empty Bowls
Insomnia Cookies employee Jenna Wade serves up ice cream, one of the many treats offered by the dessert shop.
Insomnia Cookies makes Huntington debut near campus
Protesters gathered on Marshall’s campus to protest name changes post DEI rollback.
Community members protest changes to LGBTQ, intercultural offices
The goal of the event was to educate visitors on caring for the planet.
Central City celebrates Earth & Culture Day
Petals, Paws, & Candle Pours hosted by The Haute Wick Social and Fresh Cut Kenova on April 12 and 13. (The Parthenon/Luke Campbell)
Petals, Paws & Candle Pours Fundraiser
Appalachian Feline Foster Network hosted Meowsterpieces Unleashed, a cat-themed art show and fundraiser on April 12. (The Parthenon/Luke Campbell)
Meowsterpieces Unleashed fundraiser
More in NEWS
The Traskasaura is unique in its genus, having both primitive and advanced features. (Courtesy of Robin O’Keefe)
Marshall researchers make breakthrough in prehistoric marine life
President Brad Smith addressed graduates, family and friends of Marshall at two ceremonies on Saturday, May 10. (Courtesy of Austin O'Connor)
Marshall celebrates 1,500 graduates during spring commencement ceremonies
Soledad O'Brien delivered the commencement address at Marshall's commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 10.
More than a voice: Soledad O’Brien on a legacy that lifts others
Aside from being a professor and Faculty Senate chair at Marshall, Schulenberg is also an author and the co-owner of Nomada Bakery. (Courtesy of Marshall University)
After Office Hours: Shawn Schulenberg
The chapter's main purpose is to support future educators. (Courtesy of Abbi Carney)
West Virginia’s first DKG chapter paves the way for female educators
Esports program levels up for next year
More in Staff
The Black Bears have been a team since 2015. The Black Bears are also the MLB Draft League champions in 2022 and 2023. (Courtesy of MLB Draft League and West Virginia Black Bears)
West Virginia Black Bears still in the hunt after rough loss
The Coal Cats play at the Jack Cook Field, Marshall Baseball's home stadium.
Coal Cats suffer come-from-behind defeat in home opening contest
This newsroom changed my life
This newsroom changed my life
A Final Edit: My Farewell to the Parthenon
A Final Edit: My Farewell to the Parthenon
The series premiered on March 26 (Courtesy of Apple)
The pendulum has swung, the comedy genre is back
Cole died in July 2020 (Courtesy of Lauren's Wish)
Morrisey signs Lauren's Law, cracking down on drug crime
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal