GALLERY: Men’s Basketball vs. James Madison University

January 17, 2025
Marchese

The Marshall University men’s basketball team lost to the Dukes of James Madison University 64-67 on Thursday, Jan 17. The Herd nearly came back after trailing by 16 points in the second half.

All photos in this gallery were taken by Reed Marchese from The Breeze.

Xavier Brown Offense
Marchese
All photos taken by Reed Marchese from The Breeze, JMU's student newspaper.

