First-generation students celebrated at annual event

Sean Donovan, Student Reporter
November 13, 2024
All students were invited to celebrate at the event.
Courtesy of Marshall University News
All students were invited to celebrate at the event.

Marshall hosted its annual First-Generation Celebration Fair in the Memorial Student Center on Nov. 7. 

The fair had many different stations ranging from tie dye to a 360-degree photo booth. Many students who stopped by had the opportunity to take part in the activities even if they weren’t first-generation students. 

“I am paving the way for my sisters to know that they can go to college if that’s what they want to do,” said Morgan Goldsberry, a senior from Elanor, West Virginia. 

Goldsberry also said that she and so many others are proud of being a first-generation student. 

“For me, it is something to be proud of,” she said. “While it has its challenges – like now knowing that I can ask questions in class or go to office hours and ask them – but it’s also super rewarding because I can help other first-generation students navigate college life and help them figure out what being first-generation means to them.”

Goldsberry also mentioned the many ways first-generation students can get involved on campus. She listed student support services, a program for low-income, first-generation students, and Marshall’s peer mentoring program.

She also serves as the president of Tri Alpha, an organization she for first-generation students, staff, faculty and alumni. Tri Alpha focuses on networking first-generation people with one another, like Marcie Simms and Marshall President Brad D. Smith. 

 For more information regarding resources and opportunities for first-generation students, visit the First-Generation student page on Marshall’s website.

Sean Donovan can be contacted at [email protected].

Student Garden prepares for end of the growing season
