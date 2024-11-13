First-generation students celebrated at annual event

Marshall hosted its annual First-Generation Celebration Fair in the Memorial Student Center on Nov. 7.

The fair had many different stations ranging from tie dye to a 360-degree photo booth. Many students who stopped by had the opportunity to take part in the activities even if they weren’t first-generation students.

“I am paving the way for my sisters to know that they can go to college if that’s what they want to do,” said Morgan Goldsberry, a senior from Elanor, West Virginia.

Goldsberry also said that she and so many others are proud of being a first-generation student.

Story continues below advertisement

“For me, it is something to be proud of,” she said. “While it has its challenges – like now knowing that I can ask questions in class or go to office hours and ask them – but it’s also super rewarding because I can help other first-generation students navigate college life and help them figure out what being first-generation means to them.”

Goldsberry also mentioned the many ways first-generation students can get involved on campus. She listed student support services, a program for low-income, first-generation students, and Marshall’s peer mentoring program.

She also serves as the president of Tri Alpha, an organization she for first-generation students, staff, faculty and alumni. Tri Alpha focuses on networking first-generation people with one another, like Marcie Simms and Marshall President Brad D. Smith.

For more information regarding resources and opportunities for first-generation students, visit the First-Generation student page on Marshall’s website.

Sean Donovan can be contacted at [email protected].