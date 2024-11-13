Vito vacates the newsroom

Throughout my first three semesters of college, I often questioned whether I had picked the right career path and whether I belonged in higher education. In the second semester of my sophomore year, those questions were answered.

I took JMC 301 that semester and began writing for The Parthenon as a student reporter. During that class, I learned that I had what it took; despite some of my work not being the best, I was getting a grip on what I needed to do.

I was asked towards the end of the semester by Professor, and resident grandpa of the J-School, Charlie Bowen if I would be interested in being the sports editor. Saying yes and applying to the position was the best choice I have made in my academic career at Marshall.

Through that position, I have made memories that will last a lifetime through journalism, but also through the bonds and memories so many of us on staff share. There are many things that I will miss as my stint in the newsroom comes to an end.

Overall, I would like to extend a big thank you to everyone that I have been working beside – no matter how long.

The stress of being on deadline, Evan trying to make a kickball lineup, Rafael always being perched somewhere somehow, Wade being knocked out in the back of my car for nearly the entire drive back from Indiana – the people in those memories are what I will cherish after I leave.

Sarah has enough journalistic passion that sometimes I wish she would share. That passion makes her one of, if not, the best journalists I have worked with, and it’s clear the future is very bright.

Scott doesn’t only play all the latest hits from his computer but also makes everyone’s writing legible and makes all of us in print look good.

I look forward to reading whatever Kaitlyn’s creative mind puts out, whether it’s an opinion or Couples on Campus. The Parthenon is lucky to have her.

If someone’s day is not going well, they can count on Wade to brighten their day or at least try his best. Every time I see Wade, he never fails to greet me and ask how I am doing.

The sky is the limit for Baylee. Her work ethic and dedication are truly impressive, and I know that The Parthenon will be in good hands with her around.

I cannot thank Sandy and Charlie enough for what they have meant to me. Many times, I second-guessed my headlines, use of wordplay, and any and everything there was to question I did. But many times, they agreed with my decisions and overall helped me trust myself, and for that, I’m grateful.

As for Abigail, Evan and Rafael who are also writing their farewells, I wish nothing but the best for you all, many of my favorite moments include each one of you, and I wouldn’t want it any other way.

For those of us writing our farewells, I hope we all came to the same conclusion. This experience would be worth little to nothing if it wasn’t for the people we shared each moment with.

Joseph DiCristofaro can be contacted at [email protected].