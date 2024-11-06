What similarities can we see in the 2024 election to the 2020 election?

Americans across the nation were anxiously awaiting the final decision for our 2024 President-elect. As of 9:00 a.m. the final decision has not yet been made–a predicament that mirrors that of the 2020 Presidential election.

To recap, the Electoral College is the deciding factor–not the popular vote, and in the 2020 election Biden won 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232. 270 votes is needed to win the Oval Office.

In addition, Biden also beat Trump in popular vote with 81,282,916 votes versus Trump’s 74,223,369 votes.

Similar to the 2024 presidential election, the 2020 election sparked dangerously divisive views between the Republican and Democratic parties.

As for the 2024 electoral college votes, as of 9 am on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 6, the electoral college votes displayed 224 for Kamala Harris and 277 for Trump. Likewise, the current popular vote is at 66,264,540 votes for Harris and 71,202,731 for Trump.

In regards to both elections, the final decision was not and will not be determined on the day following Election Day, with politicians across the country urging Americans to remain patient.

