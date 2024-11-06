Morrisey secures gubernatorial seat in West Virginia

After serving three terms as Attorney General of West Virginia, Patrick Morrisey will take Jim Justice’s position as the state’s governor.

With a lead of over 200,000 votes, the Republican candidate has been declared the winner of the 2024 West Virginia gubernatorial election.

As of 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, The Associated Press reported 450,953 votes for Morrisey while Democratic candidate Steve Williams, who has served three terms as mayor of Huntington, fell short at 228,411.

According to The Associated Press’s county leader map, Morrisey received the majority of votes in all 55 of the state’s counties. Ninety-three percent of the votes have been counted in West Virginia.

Story continues below advertisement

The Associated Press declared Morrisey as the winner at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Baylee Parsons can contacted at [email protected].

This story was originally written for Student News Live. That publication can be viewed here.