Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Morrisey secures gubernatorial seat in West Virginia

DECISION 2024
Baylee Parsons, News Editor
November 6, 2024
Courtesy of West Virginia Chamber of Commerce
Patrick Morrisey

After serving three terms as Attorney General of West Virginia, Patrick Morrisey will take Jim Justice’s position as the state’s governor.

With a lead of over 200,000 votes, the Republican candidate has been declared the winner of the 2024 West Virginia gubernatorial election.

As of 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, The Associated Press reported 450,953 votes for Morrisey while Democratic candidate Steve Williams, who has served three terms as mayor of Huntington, fell short at 228,411.

According to The Associated Press’s county leader map, Morrisey received the majority of votes in all 55 of the state’s counties. Ninety-three percent of the votes have been counted in West Virginia.

Story continues below advertisement

The Associated Press declared Morrisey as the winner at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Baylee Parsons can contacted at [email protected].

This story was originally written for Student News Live. That publication can be viewed here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$200
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in NEWS
Kaitlyn Fleming
You know it is serious when Gen Z has not cracked a single joke
Donald Trump
Donald Trump will return to the Oval Office once again
Individuals anticipating election results
Election anxiety: what it is and how to deal
New Jersey Senator-elect Andy Kim
Andy Kim claims victory in New Jersey becoming the first Korean-American senator
Trump and his running mate Vance have been predicted to be the winners of the 2024 Presidential Election according to NBC News.
Trump addresses the nation in a live speech following his Electoral College win
Third-party and independent candidates are still receiving votes
More in Staff
Don’t let your ‘clicktivist’ uncle persuade your political views
Don’t let your ‘clicktivist’ uncle persuade your political views
A Marshall University student poses with their "I Voted Today" sticker.
A look at emerging voting trends on college campuses
The McBrides with their son, Corbin.
Couples on Campus: The McBrides
Lyle & Erik Menendez were tried twice before being convicted in 1996.
Lyle Menendez: best big brother ever
Calandrelli meets with local child, Marjorie Damron.
West Virginia astronaut inspires future stars at Huntington Children's Museum
Honors College Dean Brian Hoey
Honors College aims to simplify application
More in State & Federal News
FBI notifies of non-credible bomb-threats at polling locations
Candidates race to rally voters in final week
Student News Live provides youth election coverage
Mayoral candidates (left to right): Democrat Jennifer Wheeler, Independent Jay Michaels and Republican Patrick Farrell
University hosts mayoral and gubernatorial debates
Connecticut Army National Guard members, accompanied by civilian volunteers, deliver supplies to residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Burnsville, N.C.
Back-to-back Hurricanes slam the south
The vice presidential debate took place in New York City, NY.
Gun violence, economy among vice presidential debate topics
Donate to The Parthenon
$200
$500
Contributed
Our Goal