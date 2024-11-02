West Virginia astronaut inspires future stars at Huntington Children’s Museum

Emily Calandrelli, the first West Virginian scheduled to go to outer space in 2026, signed copies of her books at the Huntington Children’s Museum on Thursday, Oct. 24.

“Seeing all of these little scientists and especially all of these little girls so excited about science makes me so excited,” Calandrelli said. “They fuel the work that I do, and so much of that work is done on the road and by myself, so I don’t always get to meet the people that watch the stuff I create.”

Calandrelli was signing several of her children’s books she’s written including the “Ada Lace” series and other standalone books like “Reach for the Stars.”

At the signing, kids were dressed up as astronauts and other scientists.

Story continues below advertisement

Elliot Stewart, who works at the Children’s Museum, said the museum is a “champion in STEAM learning” and Calandrelli is a huge inspiration to kids from West Virginia.

“Just seeing the kids’ faces when she came out made everything worthwhile,” he said.

At the event, Calandrelli also had a film crew gathering footage for her new TV show titled, “Xploration Outer Space.”

Calandrelli’s trip to outer space will be partially funded by the Wing 2 Wing Foundation, which is a nonprofit created by Marshall University President Brad Smith and his wife, Alys Smith.

Wade Sullivan can be contacted at [email protected]