Honoring the Legacy: Marshall’s Annual Fountain Ceremony

Haven Steele The Memorial Fountain was turned on during the annual ceremony on April 12, 2025. (The Parthenon/Haven Steele)

Marshall University gathered in remembrance during the annual Spring Fountain Ceremony at the Memorial Student Center. The wholesome event honored the 75 lives lost in the tragic 1970 plane crash that forever changed the university and the Huntington community.

On Nov. 14, 1970, Southern Airways Flight 932 crashed just short of Tri-State Airport, claiming the lives of nearly the entire Marshall University Football team, coaching staff, supporters and flight crew. The team was returning from a game against East Carolina.

This devastating event left an indelible mark on the school and the town, forging a tradition of remembrance, healing and unity that has endured for over five decades.

The centerpiece of the event was the symbolic turning on of the fountain’s waters, which will remain on until fall. The act signifies both renewal and the start of the new season. The keynote speaker was Jesse Smith, the 1974 Marshall Football team captain.

Smith said, “Don’t give up; your breakthrough is right around the corner, and you know that Marshall never gave up, and the breakthrough came – it came years later, and look what we have today. Do you know we are one of the top programs in the country? We made something out of nothing; Marshall is one special place.”

Senior football player Marvae Myers said, “Well, I can see just, you know, being new here, I can see how much it means to the community. So, coming out here, it was kind of a different experience for me, just kind of soaking it in and seeing how much it means to the people that were once here, the people that are here and the people that are just new here. I mean, just looking at it, it had a big impact on the community. But something like this, to just show how they continue to support and honor them every single year, is big to me because I didn’t come from much of a community that was involved with the teams or the sports. So, to see what happened in 1970 is a tragedy, but to see the rewards that came from that tragedy, it’s amazing to see.”

The Memorial Fountain was dedicated in 1972 as a permanent tribute to those who died in the crash. It has become a sacred space on campus, where students, alumni and community members gather not just to grieve, but to celebrate the spirit of recovery and the strength of the Marshall family.

Each year, as the water is turned on, attendees are reminded that while life continues, the memories and legacy of those lost will always be honored.

The ceremony draws not only students and staff, but alumni and community members from around the country. Many come wearing Marshall green; some carrying flowers or programs from past years, showing that even after all this time, the impact of Nov. 14, 1970, has not faded.

The Fountain Ceremony remains one of Marshall University’s most meaningful traditions. As the waters turn back on, a moment of reflection will echo throughout campus and beyond — a powerful tribute to those lost and a lasting reminder of the strength that binds the Marshall community together.

Haven Steele can be contacted at [email protected].




