Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Back-to-back Hurricanes slam the south

Sarah Davis, Managing Editor
October 16, 2024
Erik Verduzco
Connecticut Army National Guard members, accompanied by civilian volunteers, deliver supplies to residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Burnsville, N.C.

The meaning behind the common phrase “the storms of life” is often used to encourage friends and family through a challenging time or to describe arduous obstacles.

However, this phrase took on a whole new meaning after two devastating hurricanes recently made their presence known to the southern United States.

Category 4 Hurricane Helene left lasting damage on the livelihoods of many southerners in its path. Helene made landfall in Florida on Thursday, Sept. 26, and made its path all throughout the Appalachian regions of Eastern Tennessee and Western North Carolina.

Kevin Barksdale, history professor at Marshall, focuses on Appalachian history and culture in his courses. He said the region many call “home” will likely never be the same again.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are some communities that are not gonna come back,” Barksdale said. “I think it’s going to be very difficult to put it back together the way it was; it’s never gonna be back the way it was. I don’t want to diminish the resilience of Appalachian people or the story of triumph for Appalachian people sort-of overcoming challenges, but this is not a localized deal.”

“This didn’t just happen in one county or one community,” he went on to say. “There’s not a place in Western North Carolina and East Tennessee or North Georgia that hasn’t been touched.”

Disaster doubled as Hurricane Milton hit two weeks after Helene. The once monstrous storm downsized to a Category 3 as it made landfall on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Milton placed its target on Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

As victims begin to rebuild their lives, many relief groups are still out on the storms’ scene, trying to get those affected back on their feet. The American Red Cross of the Central Appalachia Region is among these organizations. 

Erica Mani, the chief executive officer of the American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region, said no clean-up effort will reap success without the collaboration of others.

“It will take full community organizations and what we term ‘long-term recovery groups’ where we try to pull everyone in – including the Red Cross – and others because no one organization can do this alone,” she said.

Mani also said although the Central Appalachia branch is located in Charleston, West Virginia, lending a hand sees no boundaries.

“We, here, at our Red Cross locally, not only respond to the needs right here, but we train and send volunteers and staff to those large, hard hit areas too,” she said. “After these types of disasters, not only is that immediate, emergency need so important, but also, there is long-term recovery.”

The official hurricane season lasts until November, meaning that more storms could be headed for the United States. For now, disaster-struck communities are lifting each other up and triumphing through a tragedy.

Sarah Davis can be contacted at [email protected].

Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$150
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in NEWS
University hosts mayoral and gubernatorial debates
The panel consisted of members of Marshall’s Title IX Office and Branches.
Title IX Office raises awareness for Domestic Violence Month
Representatives from the Public Safety Office participated in the event.
Coffee bridges gap between law enforcement and students
World Mental Health Day reminders
World Mental Health Day reminders
Both Marshall for All cohorts with President Smith
Marshall for All Continues to Grow
The Tsubasacon logo
Tsubasacon returns to Charleston for 21st year
More in Staff
Verhoff prepares to kick with Alec Clark holding.
Eagles complete comeback against the Herd
Patricia (left) and Martin (right) Saunders
Couples on Campus: The Saunders
Salsa Under the Stars Gallery
Salsa Under the Stars Gallery
Swim and Dive notches second straight WV Games Championship
Braylon Braxton earned SBC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Appalachian State.
Herd decimates Mountaineers in Homecoming Game
Pictured left-to-right: 2023 Homecoming attendant Semoni Weaver, vice president of Intercultural and Student Affairs Marcie Simms, 2024 homecoming attendant Kylie Fisher, first woman Alys Smith, University President Brad D. Smith and 2024 attendant Dylan Ellison.
Hurricane support takes the crown at Homecoming game
More in State & Federal News
The vice presidential debate took place in New York City, NY.
Gun violence, economy among vice presidential debate topics
Marshall is a Voter Friendly Campus.
Absentee voting begins for 2024 election
The gubernatorial election is on Nov. 5.
Gubernatorial candidates differ on legalizing marijuana
NASA offers student opportunities for West Virginians
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris participate during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Harris and Trump discuss abortion, immigration and more in debate
A medical helicopter is seen in front of Apalachee High School after a shooting at the school Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in Winder, Ga.
Coming to school shouldn’t be scary, local teacher says on recent Georgia school shooting
Donate to The Parthenon
$150
$500
Contributed
Our Goal